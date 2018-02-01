Register
03:10 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

    Dems Urge Facebook, Twitter to Probe Alleged Russian Tracks in FBI Memo Release

    © AP Photo/ Ben Margot
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Congressman Adam Schiff and Senator Dianne Feinstein pressed Facebook and Twitter in a letter on Wednesday to reveal details about an alleged Russian campaign to promote the release of a classified memo on the apparent mishandling of the Russiagate investigation.

    "We ask that your companies… provide responses with any information, data, or context that is relevant to our underlying concern: that Moscow has persevered undeterred in its attempts to manipulate or exploit social media conversations on politically divisive topics," the senior Democratic lawmakers said in their to the social media giants.

    The lawmakers were referring to a classified four-page memo drafted by Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that alleges that the FBI and Justice Department mishandled the investigation into accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

    Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies work at a 24-hour operations center at FBI headquarters, Monday, May 3, 2010, in the Chelsea section of New York
    © AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano
    'Grave Concerns': FBI Slams Accuracy of Memorandum Alleging FISA Abuse
    Republicans have called for the release of the memo, many of them using the social media hashtag #releaseTheMemo. Democrats claim that Russian-sponsored social media bots promoted the "release the memo" campaign.

    Wednesday's letter from Schiff and Feinstein is the second that the lawmakers have written to Facebook and Twitter demanding an investigation of what they allege is a Kremlin-backed influence campaign.

    “We appreciate your companies’ respective responses … to understand the role and extent of Russian-affiliated social media accounts involved in promoting the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag,” their latest letter said. “Although we are encouraged by your companies’ continued willingness to work with Congress to raise awareness about the potential abuse of your platforms by agents of foreign influence, your replies have raised more questions than they have answered.”

    Twitter has reportedly already investigated the matter and determined that the bots were American, not Russian.

    Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it meddles in US politics, including accusations that it interfered in the 2016 US election.

    Related:

    'Grave Concerns': FBI Slams Accuracy of Memorandum Alleging FISA Abuse
    FBI Studying Second Dossier on Trump's Alleged Collusion With Russia - Reports
    Journalist: FBI Memo Won’t ‘Change the Culture of Washington’
    US House Intel Committee Will Release FBI Anti-Trump Memo
    FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Resigning - Reports
    Tags:
    investigation, release, campaign, meddling, memo, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Twitter, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok