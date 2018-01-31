Register
04:25 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Journalist: FBI Memo Won’t ‘Change the Culture of Washington’

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday to release the memo that allegedly proves FBI surveillance abuses against US President Donald Trump during the 2016 election. Democrats and the Justice Department have opposed the memo’s release as misleading, salacious and potentially a threat to national security.

    Brian Becker and John Kiriakou of Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke to Whitney Webb, a left-wing journalist for MintPress News, about the ramifications of this division between Trump and his Republican congressional allies with the FBI and the Democrats.

    ​"What I think [is] that it allows Trump to propagate this narrative that he is at war with the so-called ‘deep state' even though a lot of his policies are very much in line with things that the deep state assumedly want. Things like the drone war, foreign wars — he doesn't have any problem with those sorts of policies. But if he is able to show in some way that this memo means the FBI wants to stop and take him out of office, he can act like the anti-establishment candidate he once was — even though he's not at all an anti-establishment president."

    Becker discussed the backstory of the memo and what it purportedly proves. Compiled by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA), the memo purportedly demonstrates that the FBI acted unethically by surveilling Trump while he was running for president and paying for opposition research to be conducted about him.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US House Intel Committee Will Release Memo on FBI's Trump Campaign Surveillance

    "If all that's true, that would be an overreach of power," said Webb. "We know, from what happened during the Obama administration, there was lots of abuse of FISA courts and surveillance in other ways as well."

    "But that is also something that Trump ironically has sought to continue recently. It was all approved by Congress to extend the NSA spying surveillance powers in a warrantless way. Even though Trump may be shown to have been the victim of an abuse of power through this surveillance system, he's got to continue the same system under his own purview."

    Becker pointed out the irony of so-called leftists defending the FBI, an organization that they have traditionally opposed as overly powerful. Kiriakou agreed, chalking it up to partisan politics warping to the point that the different factions in Washington will ally with anyone to try to deal damage to those outside of their camp.

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US House Intelligence Committee Plans Release of Testimony on Trump Dossier - Lawmaker

    Webb opined that she didn't see the memo as the bombshell that some Republicans have treated it as. "Even if it does show major wrongdoing, I don't really think it will change the culture of Washington that allows these agencies like the FBI or the CIA to feel like they can act this way with impunity. I feel like that will most likely continue, whether or not this generates a lot of buzz, or even if what's in the memo ends up being able to be backed by information that they end up releasing."

    "It may just devolve into: ‘oh well, the House Intelligence Committee, the Republicans, they say this is what happened, but we have no proof.' We could hear that from the Democrats potentially if it's just something that the Republicans put together, because the Democrats also put together their own counter-memo that's meant to go against this one."

    Related:

    'Trump's Proposal Would Dig a Graveyard': CBD Slams Leaked Info on US Wildlife
    Expert: ‘We’re Never Quite Sure Exactly’ What Trump Means in Trade Statements
    No Talking to Taliban: Trump Affirms US Commitment to Afghanistan
    So Oprah Won't Do It, Is There Anyone Out There Who Could Beat Trump In 2020?
    Trump Says He Will Need Democrats' Help to Approve Disputed Immigration Bill
    Tags:
    memo, House Intelligence Committee, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Donald Trump, Devin Nunes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok