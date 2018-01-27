Wall Street Analyst Sheds Light on FBI's 'Secret Society,' Anti-Trump Bias

The accusations of the FBI's alleged bias against Donald Trump have certain grounds, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, referring to the FBI and DoJ's surprising hesitance in investigating the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton's private email server case.

The exchange of messages between two FBI staffers, who until recently worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team has added to the ongoing controversy over the Trump-Russia investigation concerning Moscow's alleged meddling in the US 2016 presidential election and the Hillary Clinton email probe.

FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page sent each other embarrassing remarks about Donald Trump during the 2015-2016 presidential campaign. The two were fired by Mueller after the messages surfaced.

In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 января 2018 г.

​Alleged FBI Bias and 'Trump-Russia Dossier'

According to the GOP, the texts in question shed light on FBI bias in the agency's inquiry into both Clinton and Trump, allowing the first to avoid scrutiny over "emailgate" and creating obstacles in the way of the latter.

Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 января 2018 г.

"If either one is true… it would mean FBI leaders betrayed the nation by abusing their powers in a bid to pick the president," Michael Goodwin of the New York Post wrote on January 23.

The conservatives believe that the so-called "Trump-Russia dossier" was used by the Democrats to get Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrants thus legitimizing spying on Trump.

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2018 г.

​For its part, the left-leaning mainstream media denounced the Republicans' narrative as nothing but a "conspiracy theater."

Sputnik got in touch with Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, asking him to comment on the matter.

Is There Really an FBI anti-Trump 'Cabal'?

Having said that "the overwhelming majority of FBI agents consists of honest, loyal, and brave persons," Ortel noted that it appears that some "management level FBI employees believe that they stand above politicians, even Presidents, because they often serve long careers, while most politicians do not."

Whether or not some sort of anti-Trump FBI "cabal" really exists, there certainly has been something rotten within the agency's senior ranks over the past decades, according to the analyst.

"I do not believe the correct time perspective to consider is simply 2015 through 2016," the Wall Street analyst said. "In my view, the plan to defang and/or enlist help of the FBI and from within the judicial branch (illegally) began under the Clinton presidency sometime between January 20, 1993 through January 20, 2001."

The analyst, who has been conducting a private investigation into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for the past few years, pointed out that "early warning signs" for him include, in particular the complete failure of the FBI and Department of Justice to expose, prosecute, and convict the charity and its associates for supposed fraud, false statements, and corruption between January 20, 2001 and January 20, 2009.

"Evidence in the public domain shows an escalating pattern of criminality that seems as obvious as it is disturbing," he remarked.

Ortel highlighted that on the other hand, it raises questions why the Obama administration failed to require Hillary Clinton to operate all work-related email through government and secure servers and devices during her tenure as Secretary of State from January 21, 2009 through February 1, 2013.

It is similarly unclear "why Hillary Clinton and her top aides were allowed to leave the State Department with all of her email communication and with physical records that were then the property of the US government," he noted.

Moreover, it seems rather strange that "the Federal authorities waited until December 5, 2014 to get some of these records back," the investigative journalist pointed. "And I do not understand why there was no empowered Inspector General supervising the State Department as this is strictly required," he added.

"By July 10, 2015, the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community issued a referral report that mandated an FBI investigation into mishandling of classified information by Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin (among others)," Ortel noted.

According to the analyst, such hesitance on the part of the FBI and the Department of Justice looks rather suspicions.

He suggested that "globalist allies have had a long period of time (arguably since 1988) to insert persons into the senior management of the FBI, the IRS, and Justice (as well as elsewhere)" adding that "many of these persons likely enjoyed operating above laws, and free from fear of discovery."

"With Donald Trump's victory, they had much to fear," he surmised.

Do you notice the Fake News Mainstream Media never likes covering the great and record setting economic news, but rather talks about anything negative or that can be turned into the negative. The Russian Collusion Hoax is dead, except as it pertains to the Dems. Public gets it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 января 2018 г.

​Draining the Swamp: 'FISA Memo' May Trigger 'Cleansing' in FBI, DoJ

Meanwhile on January 22, The Hill reported that three Republican House committee chairmen —Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) — had released a joint statement on political bias among senior FBI and Justice Department officials against the US president, citing the content of FBI employees' messages.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the DOJ for the text messages, travel records, expense reports, & other records of FBI official Peter Strzok & FBI attorney Lisa Page from February 1, 2015 to the present. (1/11)https://t.co/Ln1bZko5CJ — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) 24 января 2018 г.

Two days later The Daily Beast noted that Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had prepared a memo which alleged the FBI, DoJ and the Obama administration's abuse of FISA to collect surveillance on Donald Trump. The document reportedly mentions FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, behind the supposed plot.

A miracle. @JudicialWatch files a lawsuit and they find the text messages! Of course, as we said, they were never "missing"! https://t.co/kispV6DgHQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) 25 января 2018 г.

​Will the statements become a driver for further "cleansing" in the FBI and the Justice Department?

"Absolutely," Ortel responded. "Since September 11, 2001, Americans have erred ceding so much authority to security services, and these services, along with certain politicians and bureaucrats certainly have not guarded appropriately information they may have obtained on Americans."

The investigative journalist pointed out that "in addition, public 'servants' in the security and law enforcement areas regularly seem to switch into the private sector where the information they have seen, can remember, and may even (illegally) take with them can hold enormous competitive, financial and/or political value."

"To 'Drain the Swamp,' Americans must ask and answer one of the oldest questions in recording of public order: 'Who regulates the regulators?'," Ortel asked rhetorically. "The answer is: 'We, the people' and I believe Americans across the political spectrum are beyond sick about what seems to be a corrupt system. Many managers at the FBI, the IRS, and the Department of Justice need to be investigated and, as warranted, prosecuted then convicted."

The views and opinions expressed by Charles Ortel, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.