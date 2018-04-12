Not in My Name, Theresa May: Social Media Users Oppose UK Strikes in Syria

A plethora of reactions emerged on Twitter and Instagram to the news the UK Prime Minister is contemplating joining in any US-led strikes in response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

Commentators on social media platforms expressed their concern with Britain's readiness to get involved in a military action abroad and pointed out the government's will to spend money on foreign intervention, while a number of social sectors suffer from cuts and underfunding.

The hashtag #notinmynametheresamay gained traction on Twitter and Instagram, as concerned users lashed out against Theresa May joining the US president Donald Trump in attacking Syria.

So far we've tolerated #ToryElectionFraud and

the #UNCRPD report that found this #Tory government guilty of grave and systematic violations of disabled peoples civil and human rights and now their taking us into #WW3. Anyone ready to revolt yet?#NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/OJ0oiKNeOl — Nicola Jeffery (@NicolaCJeffery) April 11, 2018​

Isn't it weird how there's no money for health, housing, or social welfare, but there is always, ALWAYS money for a war #NotInMyNameTheresaMay — Booniss Everdrunk (@bookiesnacksize) April 12, 2018​

Your party are killing its citizens in this country with your cruel #Austerity @theresa_may Leave the innocent people in #Syria No to bombing #Syria #NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/bPUQ8ljWvG — Max Penkethman (@penkymax) April 11, 2018​

So Theresa May admits she's not sure who's behind the awful chemical attack, but she's going to bomb Syria anyway, without the backing of Parliament. This is about to be the start of a very tragic chapter in our history. Complete and utter madness. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay — Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) April 11, 2018​

This isn't about a chemical weapons attack on children. Theresa May doesn't care about dead children. If she did she wouldn't be helping Saudi Arabia bomb starving children in Yemen. This is all about the military-industrial complex, oil and imperialism. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay — Daniel Blake's Vest #RJCOB (@WarmongerHodges) April 12, 2018​

War does not fix anything — western governments have been bombing Iraq for 100 years. It’s not fixed anything other than killed children, adults and destroyed generations.



#NotInMyNameTheresaMay — Nadeem Ahmed (@Muqadaam) April 11, 2018​

Have we learned nothing from Iraq??…This Isn't Thatcher and the Falklands..You won't be lauded..



So agree to inspectors going in and stay out.. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay — Simon T James (@SJT78508478) April 11, 2018​

Things we don't have money for:

— NHS

— Education

— Police

— Fire service

— the elderly

— the disabled.



Things we have money for:

— Bombing people in other countries. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay #Toriesout — Ruaridh 🌹⚠️ (@Bored_Midget) April 11, 2018​

The Government act like they work in our interests but the only ones whose interests they really serve are those who profit from war. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/IgA9Va2Rkt — 🇰🇷Shlomo🇨🇷 (@hapoelpolitics) April 12, 2018​