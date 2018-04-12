Not in My Name, Theresa May: Social Media Users Oppose UK Strikes in Syria

Commentators on social media platforms expressed their concern with Britain's readiness to get involved in a military action abroad and pointed out the government's will to spend money on foreign intervention, while a number of social sectors suffer from cuts and underfunding.
The hashtag #notinmynametheresamay gained traction on Twitter and Instagram, as concerned users lashed out against Theresa May joining the US president Donald Trump in attacking Syria.
So far we've tolerated #ToryElectionFraud and— Nicola Jeffery (@NicolaCJeffery) April 11, 2018
the #UNCRPD report that found this #Tory government guilty of grave and systematic violations of disabled peoples civil and human rights and now their taking us into #WW3. Anyone ready to revolt yet?#NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/OJ0oiKNeOl
Isn't it weird how there's no money for health, housing, or social welfare, but there is always, ALWAYS money for a war #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Booniss Everdrunk (@bookiesnacksize) April 12, 2018
Your party are killing its citizens in this country with your cruel #Austerity @theresa_may Leave the innocent people in #Syria No to bombing #Syria #NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/bPUQ8ljWvG— Max Penkethman (@penkymax) April 11, 2018
So Theresa May admits she's not sure who's behind the awful chemical attack, but she's going to bomb Syria anyway, without the backing of Parliament. This is about to be the start of a very tragic chapter in our history. Complete and utter madness. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) April 11, 2018
This isn't about a chemical weapons attack on children. Theresa May doesn't care about dead children. If she did she wouldn't be helping Saudi Arabia bomb starving children in Yemen. This is all about the military-industrial complex, oil and imperialism. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay— Daniel Blake's Vest #RJCOB (@WarmongerHodges) April 12, 2018
War does not fix anything — western governments have been bombing Iraq for 100 years. It’s not fixed anything other than killed children, adults and destroyed generations.— Nadeem Ahmed (@Muqadaam) April 11, 2018
#NotInMyNameTheresaMay
Have we learned nothing from Iraq??…This Isn't Thatcher and the Falklands..You won't be lauded..— Simon T James (@SJT78508478) April 11, 2018
So agree to inspectors going in and stay out.. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay
Things we don't have money for:— Ruaridh 🌹⚠️ (@Bored_Midget) April 11, 2018
— NHS
— Education
— Police
— Fire service
— the elderly
— the disabled.
Things we have money for:
— Bombing people in other countries. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay #Toriesout
The Government act like they work in our interests but the only ones whose interests they really serve are those who profit from war. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/IgA9Va2Rkt— 🇰🇷Shlomo🇨🇷 (@hapoelpolitics) April 12, 2018
Contrary to Neocon War Propaganda there is ZERO credible evidence of Assad ever using chemical weapons on his own people https://t.co/GJJyvF9u9L#NotInMyNameTheresaMay#Douma #FalseFlag pic.twitter.com/RY0wQidvDz— Ian56 (@Ian56789) April 12, 2018
British people: “Remember #Iraq. Do NOT bomb #Syria”.— russjackson (@docrussjackson) April 11, 2018
Theresa May: “I can’t hear yooooo”!#NotInMyNameTheresaMay#FFSStopVotingTory pic.twitter.com/GqMhl9nz5u
#NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/ZKOvO0ihoS— Kim😇💜💛❤️💙🖤 (@Kimbles848) April 12, 2018
I fail to see how this is looking to be a solution…AGAIN. It looks as though Theresa May wants to launch into bombing Syria with Donald Trump, so far without a vote in parliament. The UK is not being represented in this decision even remotely. Whatever you think of the chemical attack in Syria or the Syrian government in general you have to admit this is not democratic. This will just be more carnage, as if there hasn't already been enough 😞 #Syria #Theresamay #notinmynametheresamay #jeremycorbyn #donaldtrump #berniesanders #staywoke #peace #democracy #labour #uklabour
