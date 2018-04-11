May Ready to Allow UK Participation in Airstrikes in Syria - Reports

Despite the fact that the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma, blamed on Damascus, still lacks any reliable evidence, Theresa May is reportedly ready to take action to prevent another one.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May "looks ready" to join military actions in Syria currently being mulled by the US and coalition forces without the approval of the country's parliament, BBC reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to sources, May considers it necessary to act urgently, explaining that the Assad's government was guilty of what she described as an "abhorrent crime". In addition, she does not want to delay the decision of US President Donald Trump and seeks to avoid the obstruction caused by the parliament's approval procedure.

Earlier in the day the leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, demanded to hold a parliamentary vote to green-light a potential military strike against Syria, the Sky News broadcaster reported. He called on May to "get every country including the US and Russia, as well as the neighboring states, around the table in Geneva to bring about a political solution."

The tough stance follows Tuesday's agreement reached by the UK prime minister, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, stipulating that the international community should respond to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's town of Douma.

Trump Still Mulling Move, But Already Makes Harsh Statements on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has promised to make a decision on the actions against Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the country by Wednesday.

Despite the lack of credible evidence on the issue and denial by the Syrian authorities, Trump tweeted a harsh remark on Wednesday, calling for Russia to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart" American missiles in Syria.

READ MORE: "Get Ready Russia!" Trump Threatens Attack on Syria, Moscow Strikes Back

His social media storm comes in line with his April 9 statements, saying that he was mulling a "powerful" military response to the alleged chemical attack, blamed by Syrian opposition media outlets on the Syrian government without any actual proof.

READ MORE: UN Security Council Meeting Over Syrian Crisis (VIDEO)

The mentioned reports were published by several Syrian opposition media platforms, citing militants, on April 7. They claimed that Syrian government forces had used chemical weapons against civilians in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. The story was immediately shared by the White Helmets, which started posting unverified footage of the aftermath of the alleged attack, with claims that up to 70 people had died of "widespread suffocation."

The United States and its allies were quick to blame the attack on Damascus, emphasizing that a "history" of using such weapons by the Syrian authorities was "not in dispute."

READ MORE: US Reportedly Mulls 'Powerful Strike' on Syria, 22 Targets Include Russian Sites