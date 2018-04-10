'Boris the Spider': Johnson's Wish for Skripals Gathers Twitter Skepticism

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, central to numerous diplomatic gaffes and author of various questionable statements, has expressed on Twitter his delight to the news Yulia Skripal has been discharged from the hospital. The comments to his post, however, appear much less cheerful.

Mr. Johnson has been called out on his misleading claim regarding the source of the nerve agent used in the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. He has angered fellow diplomats and members of public when he compared the upcoming the World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Olympics under Hitler. All this within a period of one month.

He has now welcomes the discharge of Yulia Skripal from the Salisbury District Hospital, where the 33-year-old Russia had been treated.

Wonderful that Yulia Skripal is out of hospital and here’s to her full and speedy recovery. Thanks again to the incredible NHS staff in Salisbury. I wish Sergei Skripal all the best and hope he recuperates quickly too — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 10, 2018​

Comments poured in, pointing Johnson's previous gaffes and claims, reminding of absence of evidence in the case, and pointing out the deadly nature of the toxin, from which the Skripals have reportedly managed to recover.

Deadliest nerve agent ever??? Oh what a web we weave. #boristhespider — The Red Shepherd (@theredshepherd) April 10, 2018​

Funny that, after no proof can be found the Russians did it. — George Prall (@GentlemanGeorge) April 10, 2018​

Just inform u that nobody believes your story.. And we want u to resign as the manger at my local pound shop good do a better job then u. Your whole career in politics is a bloody carry on movie — thinkwegotaproblem (@thinkwegotapro1) April 10, 2018​

Yep. She will be put up in a mansion and told to keep quite. No doubt she will have to sacrifice her family visiting her. But don’t worry we going to bomb Assad with our war machine friends the US — Ian Anders (@anders_ian) April 10, 2018​

How does someone recover from a nerve agent thats of military grade and 10x stronger than VX?

If Novichok was used wouldnt we (the UK) need a sample beforehand to produce the antidote?

Is there a known antidote?

I pray our media hold this phoney power to account.. — Chantelle (@prinnychants) April 10, 2018​

Id prefer to believe the scientists producing scientific evidence…saying Novichok is of absolute toxicity and anyone coming into contact with will die.. — Chantelle (@prinnychants) April 10, 2018​

You told us he was in a coma while his daughter was speaking to a relative in Russia saying he was fine and recovering, why do you tell so many lies? pic.twitter.com/WyLZwwbjSM — Gracie Stable-Genius #PCPEU (@GracieSamuels) April 10, 2018​

Boris you are an embarrassment to the UK, please do the decent thing and resign you massive bastard — Funkasaurus (@sirchebs30) April 10, 2018​