'Boris the Spider': Johnson's Wish for Skripals Gathers Twitter Skepticism

Mr. Johnson has been called out on his misleading claim regarding the source of the nerve agent used in the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. He has angered fellow diplomats and members of public when he compared the upcoming the World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Olympics under Hitler. All this within a period of one month.
He has now welcomes the discharge of Yulia Skripal from the Salisbury District Hospital, where the 33-year-old Russia had been treated.
Wonderful that Yulia Skripal is out of hospital and here’s to her full and speedy recovery. Thanks again to the incredible NHS staff in Salisbury. I wish Sergei Skripal all the best and hope he recuperates quickly too— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 10, 2018
Comments poured in, pointing Johnson's previous gaffes and claims, reminding of absence of evidence in the case, and pointing out the deadly nature of the toxin, from which the Skripals have reportedly managed to recover.
Deadliest nerve agent ever??? Oh what a web we weave. #boristhespider— The Red Shepherd (@theredshepherd) April 10, 2018
Funny that, after no proof can be found the Russians did it.— George Prall (@GentlemanGeorge) April 10, 2018
Just inform u that nobody believes your story.. And we want u to resign as the manger at my local pound shop good do a better job then u. Your whole career in politics is a bloody carry on movie— thinkwegotaproblem (@thinkwegotapro1) April 10, 2018
Yep. She will be put up in a mansion and told to keep quite. No doubt she will have to sacrifice her family visiting her. But don’t worry we going to bomb Assad with our war machine friends the US— Ian Anders (@anders_ian) April 10, 2018
How does someone recover from a nerve agent thats of military grade and 10x stronger than VX?— Chantelle (@prinnychants) April 10, 2018
If Novichok was used wouldnt we (the UK) need a sample beforehand to produce the antidote?
Is there a known antidote?
I pray our media hold this phoney power to account..
Id prefer to believe the scientists producing scientific evidence…saying Novichok is of absolute toxicity and anyone coming into contact with will die..— Chantelle (@prinnychants) April 10, 2018
You told us he was in a coma while his daughter was speaking to a relative in Russia saying he was fine and recovering, why do you tell so many lies? pic.twitter.com/WyLZwwbjSM— Gracie Stable-Genius #PCPEU (@GracieSamuels) April 10, 2018
Boris you are an embarrassment to the UK, please do the decent thing and resign you massive bastard— Funkasaurus (@sirchebs30) April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018
Hallelujah it's a miracle,Not just one but TWO miracles 👏👏. Nobody is buying into the government lies this time, only Russia makes it, Yet it was so quickly identified, come on @BorisJohnson enough of this rubbish an apologise to Russia, glad they both on the mend..— Debbie Davies (@Elizabe80602735) April 10, 2018
