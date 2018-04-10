Yulia Skripal Supposedly Discharged From Hospital - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in England along with her father, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, has supposedly been discharged from the hospital, the Sky News broadcaster reported Tuesday citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, Yulia was due to be discharged on Monday, but sources could not confirm whether she had left the hospital already.

At the same time, a spokesman for Salisbury District Hospital told Sputnik that there was no update on the condition of Yulia.

"We’ve given no update on this," NHS Salisbury press officer Paul Russell told Sputnik, responding to reports in British press that Yulia Skirpal is being released from the hospital today.

"We will update on our website, when there’re developments we can update on," NHS England’s press office added, responding to inquiries about Yulia Skripal’s latest conditions.

On March 4, former Russian officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom believes the two were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

Soon after the incident, the United Kingdom announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London. Moscow has denied any allegations on the matter, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.