Register
20:50 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beer

    When Lighter Isn’t Better: Beer Giant Blasted For Racist Advert Online

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Yet another corporation has stumbled into a racist controversy, as Heineken has had to pull a TV advert which has been slammed as racist for its tagline, considered ambiguous by some internet users.

    The Dutch beer giant has found itself in hot waters after it showed a TV commercial to promote a low calorie beer.

    The ad shows three black men and a woman with lighter skin. The bartender in the ad slides a bottle of the promoted beer to the lady, past the black people, ending with the tagline “Sometimes lighter is better.”

    This has led to major storm on Twitter, slamming the beer producer for racism.

    One of the first ones to react was the hip-hopper Chance the Rapper, who criticized the company not only for racism, but also playing the “race and color” card for getting more buzz about the product.

    READ MORE: Not White Enough? French Prosecutors Probing Racism Scandal Over New Joan of Arc

    ​Over the course of the day, thousands of angry Tweets followed, calling for a boycott.

    ​Others just trashed the trademark.

    ​While some viewed the uproar as an overreaction and admitted that they didn’t see color issues here.

    ​Some, however, liked the idea of the video and suggested “protest drinking.”

    ​While Twitter users discussed if the company meant to be provocative or if it was an unfortunate coincidence and ignorance that had taken place, Heineken hurried to recall the commercial, stating that they didn’t mean any offense. It has also been deleted from the company’s YouTube account.

    “While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns,” said a spokesman for Heineken US to the CNN.

    The company also confirmed its commitment to diversity.  “For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

    Heineken hasn’t been the first one to make a splash in the wrong direction with its marketing and creative activities.

    A couple of months ago multinational clothing-retail giant H&M had to suspend its operations in South Africa after local protesters ransacked several of its stores in response to an ad considered to be racist for  featuring a black boy wearing a hoodie with "coolest monkey in the jungle" written on it.

    Later, Amazon UK hade to remove items from its website after pictures featuring white children posing with slant eyed gestures in Chinese national costumes stirred up indignation among consumers.

    Related:

    Sweden Became 'Jihadi Hot Spot' to Avoid 'Racist' Label - Researcher
    How 'Racist' Chinese Lunar Gala Divided an Audience Over Blackface & Big Bottom
    Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role
    Amazon in Hot Water Over 'Racist' Ad in Chinese Traditional Outfit
    'Racist Symbol' or 'Just a Toy'? Golliwog Dolls Sales Spark Outrage in Australia
    Protesters in South Africa Ransack H&M Stores Over 'Racist' Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Not ‘Cool’: H&M Under Fire for Racist Sweatshirt Modeled by Black Child (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    scandal, commercial, TV, accusations, racism, beer, Twitter, Heineken, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse