Big Boob: Lingerie Company that Supplies UK Monarch Stripped of Royal Warrant

The posh company which supplies lingerie to the British Monarch has lost its royal status following publication of a book revealing intimate details surrounding royal bra fittings.

For more than half a century, Rigby & Peller has provided luxury underwear to Queen Elizabeth before losing its royal warrant in the wake of the release of a book that gives a private insight into the goings on.

The decision to withdraw the coveted business honor from the London-based company came after the woman entrusted with the task of fitting out the Queen took to print.

June Kenton insisted her book entitled "Storm in a D-Cup" provided few details that would necessarily upset the royal customer — although clearly this is not now the case in the eyes of the royal household. She has described the decision as being "unbelievable."

Buckingham Palace has refused to be drawn into the matter, insisting it did not "comment on individual companies."

A statement from Rigby & Peller said, however, it was "deeply saddened" by the decision. The company — which has been supplying luxury lingerie since 1960 — added it was "not able to elaborate further on the cancellation out of respect for her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Warrant Holders Association."

Good investment

Mrs Kenton bought the lingerie company with her husband in 1982 for £20,000 (US$27,000) before selling a majority stake in 2011 for £8 million (US$10.8 million). She retains a seat on the company's board of directors.

While carrying out her official "corsetiere" duties, she visited Buckingham Palace regularly, serving members of the royal family, including the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

In March 2017, the 82-year-old businesswoman published her autobiography and provided details about her royal visits.

Gentle story

Insisting it was a sweet story of a corsetiere, Mrs Kenton said: "I probably should have submitted it to them but I didn't think anything would be required. "I am very sad Buckingham Palace took exception to the story — it's a kind and gentle story about what went on in my life. I only ever said I went there, not what happened.

"I have never, ever spoken about what I do there with her, or the Queen Mother or Princess Margaret," she added."I've been honorable throughout my life — it's unbelievable they don't like the book, there's nothing in it that they could remotely be upset about," Mrs Kenton added.

While the company has held the UK royal warrant since 1960, she only took over the role in the 1980s.

Royal warrants are issued to trades people and companies who regularly supply goods or services to the monarchy with many considering it to be one of the highest business accolades in the UK. It gives individuals and companies permission to display the relevant Royal Arms in connection with their business.