Register
20:34 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury England, Friday April 21, 2017.

    Lawmakers Call for UK Queen to Divulge Cash Flow After Paradise Papers Leak

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews
    Europe
    Get short URL
    686480

    The Shadow Chancellor of the British Cabinet called on the Queen of England to release her financial information in the wake of the Paradise Papers leak, after the monarchy’s private estate was shown to be connected to offshore tax havens.

    In an interview with The Independent, John McDonnell of the UK Labor Party, who serves as the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the monarch must release her financial records to the public.

    His statement comes in the wake of the so-called Paradise Papers leak that, among other things, has shown that the Queen's private estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, invested millions of dollars in offshore companies that are primarily seen as a method of avoiding taxes.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery 70th parade in Hyde Park in London, Britain, October 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Her Majesty's Revenue Service: How Queen Elizabeth Invested in Firm That Targeted Mentally Ill
    According to McDonnell, the leak details a "the culture of tax-avoidance" has "permeated everywhere."

    Not directly accusing the monarch of making the decisions that squirreled her family's money away in offshore tax havens, McDonnell instead blamed the Queen's financial advisors, who have "badly embarrassed her," and, in particular, demanded an apology from Sir Patrick McLoughlin, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

    The leak "just demonstrates that there's a culture that has been developed even amongst advisers to the Queen that this is acceptable," the Shadow Chancellor said.

    "The whole culture needs to change and that's what we're challenging," the Shadow Chancellor told reporters.

    The investments in question happened more than 10 years ago — between 2004-2005. There is no suggestion that those involved acted illegally, the Independent underscores.

    Buckingham Palace also reacted to the leak by saying that the UK monarch's investments are fully "audited and legitimate."

    "We operate a number of investments and a few of these are with overseas funds," a spokesperson for the Duchy of Lancaster said in a statement earlier this week.

    However, the Queen is not the only UK leader suffering under McDonnell's barrage.

    "I publish my income tax returns, I think we should be open and transparent with everyone. Jeremy does the same. We expect [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May and [Chancellor of the Exchequer] Philip Hammond to do the same as well," he told the Independent.

    By law, the Queen is not obliged to pay any taxes — one of the many perks of being a monarch. However, in 1992 she voluntarily agreed to pay taxes on her private income, including investment income. She also pays a council tax — the British name for property tax, indicating that the Queen pays more taxes than she is officially obliged to, not less.

    It should also be noted that dealing with offshore companies does not necessarily mean tax avoidance; in Russia, for example, companies are allowed to use offshore funds as long as they do not attempt to avoid taxation, a crime for which their are stiff fines.

    Related:

    'Paradise Papers' Leak: Should the Queen Brace for Public Uproar?
    Queen Elizabeth II Outlines UK Gov't Agenda in Scaled-Down Speech
    Queen Elizabeth II: UK to Maintain Leading Role in the World After Leaving EU
    Tags:
    offshore companies, paradise papers, John McDonnell, Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok