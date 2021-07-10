Register
11:51 GMT10 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, 5 June 2021

    Ex-UN Expert: Canada Residential Schools Just Part of 400-Year-Long Cultural Genocide of Natives

    © REUTERS / Jennifer Gauthier
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083228462_0:176:3076:1907_1200x675_80_0_0_bcaf6ee3dbf4f34c1b02ddac76d6400c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107101083355173-ex-un-expert-canada-residential-schools-just-part-of-400-year-long-cultural-genocide-of-natives/

    Amid heated discussions about atrocities against aboriginal children in Canada, nothing has yet been done for the genuine rehabilitation of the discriminated-against indigenous peoples of North America, says retired UN independent expert Alfred-Maurice de Zayas.

    Over the past two months hundreds of unmarked graves with childrens' remains were found at the sites of former Canadian forced assimilation schools, prompting a wave of public ire and criticism towards the Canadian government and Roman Catholic Church over the "cultural genocide" of the country’s indigenous peoples.

    'Putting Band-Aids on Old Wounds'

    "The outrage at the residential schools is justified, but this is too little too late," says retired UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order Alfred-Maurice de Zayas. "It is like putting band-aids on old wounds, wounds that have not healed."

    The Indian residential school system was a network of educational institutions aimed at forcibly assimilating indigenous children into Canadian society and civilising them. The network was funded by the Canadian government's Department of Indian Affairs with more than half of the entities operated by Christian churches between the 1870s and the 1990s. The last Indian residential school closed in 1996.

    About 150,000 indigenous children were ripped from their parents and placed into residential schools, as Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission report found in 2015. First Nations, Inuit and Métis youngsters were forced to abandon their language, cultural beliefs, and way of life. To make matters worse, they were subjected to neglect, physical abuse, forced labour, malnutrition, inadequate health care, sexual assault and other atrocities. According to the official register 3,213 children are officially reported to have died in residential schools. Some believe the real number is much higher.

    A crew performs a ground-penetrating radar search of a field, where the Cowessess First Nation said they had found 751 unmarked graves, near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada June 18, 2021.
    © REUTERS / FSIN
    A crew performs a ground-penetrating radar search of a field, where the Cowessess First Nation said they had found 751 unmarked graves, near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada June 18, 2021.

    Following the gruesome discoveries in May and June, a number of Catholic and Anglican churches were vandalised or set on fire across the country on Canada Day (1 July). The crowd of protesters toppled the monuments of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in Winnipeg.

    "Personally, I believe that removing statutes is only a symbolic act which does not provide any reparation or rehabilitation to the victims. Setting churches on fire is an aberration that must be investigated and prosecuted. It is not the fault of religion that the indigenous peoples of the US and Canada suffered, but the fault of the endemic racial policies of our governments. It is the duty of US and Canadian authorities today to apologise for the crimes and to take concrete measures to restore the indigenous to their human dignity" de Zayas notes.
    A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies after being toppled during a rally, following the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SHANNON VANRAES
    A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies after being toppled during a rally, following the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021.

    'Genocide of Indigenous Populations'

    The residential schools are but the last chapter in the four-century long process of deliberate destruction of indigenous cultures, according to the former UN expert.

    "The abuses at the residential schools deserve national and international investigation, but in the context of much larger crimes, they constitute a marginal phenomenon," de Zayas notes. "Far more lethal than the enforced assimilation of indigenous children and the deliberate destruction of indigenous cultures and traditions, was the 'clash of civilisations' during the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, featuring the physical destruction of indigenous groups, the burning of their homes, the massacres of women and children, the criminal land-grabbing, the looting of their natural resources."

    The indigenous culture could not defend itself against the onslaught of land-hungry settlers, he highlights, adding that when indigenous groups tried to resist, they were mowed down. 

    "What is necessary is full rehabilitation of the indigenous of Canada, who endured aggression after aggression, and whose treaties with the Crown were violated before the ink was dry," argues de Zayas. "What is urgent is recognition of the magnitude of the crimes committed against indigenous." 

    Young dancers circle a statue of Queen Victoria, toppled during a rally, following the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SHANNON VANRAES
    Young dancers circle a statue of Queen Victoria, toppled during a rally, following the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021.

    Referring to the ongoing outcry over systemic racism against black Americans and Canadians, the former UN official highlights that the fate of First Nations was far worse than that of the Afro-Americans in North America.

    "The First Nations of the Continent were victims of genocide," de Zayas underscores. "Yes, genocide – although the term did not exist until 1948 when Professor Raphael Lemkin coined the word to refer to the ultimate crime, the ultimate expression of racism, the destruction of a people because they are different and because they occupied the lands and resources our ancestors coveted - and robbed. If there is a Black Lives Matter movement, it is perhaps even more urgent to launch an Indigenous Lives Matter movement – a Native Lives Matter consciousness."

    Although the issue is largely neglected by the mainstream media, there are at least two meticulously documented books which shed extensive light on the problem, according to the scholar: one is dissertation by Tamara Starblanket, titled Suffer Little Children (Clarity Press 2018), and the other is the classic study on the destruction of the North American natives by Professor David Stannard, American Holocaust (Oxford 1992).

    People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation hug in front of a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility,
    © AFP 2021 / COLE BURSTON
    People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation hug in front of a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility,

    Ongoing Discrimination of Indigenous Populations in Canada

    Discrimination against indigenous peoples in Canada is by no means a thing of the past; it is still going on. On 4 July 2014, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples James Anaya pointed out that the distressing socioeconomic conditions of Canada's First Nations outlined by his predecessor in 2004 remained largely unchanged. According to Anaya, the huge human development indicator gap between indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians in health care, housing, education, welfare and social services persisted.

    In 2017, Brenda L. Gunn, an associate professor from University of Manitoba, published a study titled "Ignored to Death: Systemic Racism in the Canadian Healthcare System" which nailed widespread health disparities for Indigenous peoples in the country. One of the cases described by Gunn, was the story of Brian Sinclair, 45, a disabled indigenous man who died in the emergency department of Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre (HSC) in September 2008 after being ignored, unattended and uncared for thirty-four hours. Sinclair's problem was curable, he required a simple procedure and some antibiotics to treat a bladder infection and yet the indigenous man was left to die, Gunn underscored in her research.

    "Back in 2015-16 when I was UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order, I forwarded complaints from indigenous groups in Canada, expecting some frank debate," says de Zayas. "But no, I received an official ten-page answer – 9 pages of self-congratulation on how good Canadians are and how committed they are to human rights, and one page bottom line:  the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is only a Declaration and therefore not binding, and the only 'hard law' in the field, ILO Convention 169 – well, Canada was careful NOT to ratify it. Yet another example of hypocrisy and double-standards."
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a face mask at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada July 8, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a face mask at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada July 8, 2021.
    Saying Sorry Isn't Enough

    Over several past decades some leaders issued an official apology to the natives, de Zayas notes, stressing that it's not enough.

    "In 1993 Bill Clinton issued an official US apology to the Hawaiian natives – words without any effort at rehabilitation or compensation," he says. "In 2009 Barack Obama issued an apology to the American 'Indians' – a tree fell in the forest and nobody heard it. The media gave it zero attention, and it is hard to find the document on the internet.  It was the hypocritical gesture of a conqueror who wants to preserve the conquests – and not give anything back."

    According to de Zayas, in fact, the United States and Canada should both submit specific indigenous practices and traditions to UNESCO to be included in the list of intangible world heritage of mankind. He insists that it is necessary to organise and properly finance an "Indigenous Lives Matter" movement which will demand a strategy, consistent with the constitution of UNESCO, to revitalise the uniqueness of the indigenous culture, before it's too late. Given that last summer Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation managed to solicit $90 million in the United States during protests over George Floyd's death, it does not appear too hard to raise money for saving precious indigenous heritage. The only question is whether American or Canadian politicians are interested.

    "In 2007 the Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd issued an apology to the Aborigines, some 99% of whom had perished under British rule," says de Zayas. "At least the gesture was followed by the return of large tracks of land to the Aborigines, including Kakadu and Uluru. What will Canada do?"

    Related:

    Canadian Indigenous Group Renews Calls to ‘Cancel’ Canada Day Amid Gravesite Discovery
    Another Grisly Find: Hundreds of Unmarked Graves Discovered at Former Indigenous School in Canada
    US Residential Schools; Xinjiang and Propaganda; Shrinking Infrastructure Bill
    Statues of Queens Victoria, Elizabeth II Toppled in Canada Amid Grim Residential School Legacy
    Tags:
    North America, United Nations, indigenous rights, indigenous Americans, indigenous peoples, US, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French star Sophie Marceau at the red carpet to present her latest movie, 'Everything Went Fine',
    'Everything Went Fine' Premiere: Film Stars and Celebrities Hit Red Carpet at Cannes 2021
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse