Register
14:19 GMT25 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kaneohe Bay Oahu Hawaii

    COVID-19: US Negligence Towards Indigenous Hawaiians Pours Salt in Natives' Old Wounds

    © CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Kaneohe Bay Oahu Hawaii
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (120)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/62/1079366207_0:93:1279:812_1200x675_80_0_0_82e1b20713f0243442e910eef94edb51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005251079409828-covid-19-us-negligence-towards-indigenous-hawaiians-pours-salt-in-natives-old-wounds/

    Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders remain some of the most vulnerable ethnic minorities in the US, whose human rights and freedoms have been neglected for decades, argue Hawaiian rights activists, stressing that inefficient local screening processes prompt fears of a potential spike in COVID cases among the indigenous population.

    Hawaii is gradually opening up, following in the footsteps of other American states, which started easing restrictions in late April. Out of the country's 1.6 million confirmed COVID cases and over 97,000 deaths Hawaii accounts for 633 infected and 17 fatalities.

    On 18 May, the state's governor, David Ige, extended the 14-day quarantine for outside and inter-island travellers through 30 June, however, a few days later he announced that the 14-day restrictions for inter-island travel may be dropped soon. The state's economy is largely dependent on tourism, which accounts for roughly 25% of its GDP. With the tourist industry being shut down Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22% in April.

    Why COVID Poses Drastic Challenge to Native Hawaiians

    As Hawaii hosts millions of tourists the island's indigenous people may be dramatically affected by a possible surge in coronavirus cases, warn Hawaiian sovereignty and human rights activists who have long been calling for the diversification of Hawaii's economy so that it is not so dependent on tourism and imports. They are especially skeptical about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the US authorities.

    Regarding public health, "Native Hawaiians remain on the bottom; unlike Native Americans and Alaskans, the vast majority of Hawaiians do not live on reservations, but are fully integrated into the rest of society", says Koani Foundation Director Leon Siu, who has long been serving as the minister of foreign affairs for Ke Aupuni O Hawaii, the Hawaiian Kingdom.

    A study released by the University of Hawaii at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) indicates that the highest rates of COVID-19 positive cases in Hawaii and across the US are among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPI). Possible reasons behind this trend include high rates of chronic and infectious diseases, lower wages and poorer economic and living conditions, and limited access to healthcare services. In addition, a large percentage of NHPI is comprised of essential workers, the incarcerated, and homeless population.  

    As of 1 May, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders accounted for 14% of total coronavirus representing just 10% of the island state's population, according to the Department of Health.

    "In my opinion the US as a whole has done a terrible job in handling the COVID-19 pandemic", says Robert Kajiwara, PhD in History ABD, Manchester Metropolitan University and Hawaiian human rights activist. "The State of Hawaii is no exception. The US has the highest COVID-19 death total in the world due to its abysmal lack of preparedness. The US government has a strong tendency to overlook the needs of Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders".

    Siu, echoes Kajiwara: "[The US authorities] have taken no extra steps for Native Hawaiians than for everyone else, which is why we're still the ones that have had the most adverse effects".

    According to Siu, it's hard to tell when it's good to open up. The problem is that there is a screening process, but it's not being enforced, he points out.

    "Unless the state is serious in enforcing the requirements and restrictions it will only get worse as things begin to reopen", he says. "It's already sort of out of control right now, so when they say they're going to relax restrictions, it's almost meaningless".

    Siu foresees that there will probably be more people infected: "It would have a very negative impact assuming the virus would spread", he warns. "The state is really not in control even now, so we are not confident that they would be in control with even more relaxed restrictions".

    In this April 25, 2019 photo, Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. Federal officials raised the alert level for Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The U.S. Geological Survey changed the level from normal to advisory after observing a slight increase in earthquakes and ground swelling over the past several months. Officials say the increased alert level does not mean an eruption is imminent. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
    © AP Photo / Caleb Jones
    In this April 25, 2019 photo, Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island

    Hawaii: From Independent Kingdom to a US State

    Hawaii's indigenous population was not included in the list of those eligible for $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief money allocated for America’s indigenous people.

    "The US has not provided any aid to Hawaiian nationals", Kajiwara says. "The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is a government office under the US State of Hawaii which is America's poor attempt to provide assistance and agency to Hawaiians. This attempt, however, has been disastrous, and the majority of Hawaiians are strongly opposed to OHA".

    In addition, not all Hawaiians are able to receive a one-time direct payment from the US government like other American citizens. "Some Hawaiian nationals do not recognise the US as a legal governing entity in Hawaii, and thus are not registered with the US government or IRS; therefore they don't receive any type of stimulus payment", notes Kajiwara.

    The human rights activist explains that Hawaiians are not a recognised federal tribe, which is probably why Hawaiians have not been included in the relief money for America's indigenous peoples. However, the problem lies much deeper. Many Native Hawaiian political organisations and sovereignty proponents believe that federal recognition might interfere with Hawaiian claims to independence as a constitutional monarchy.

    "For the US to offer 'federal recognition' to Hawaiians instead of full restoration of Hawaii's independence is a huge insult", Kajiwara elaborates. "Hawaiians are well-aware of the poor treatment Native Americans have received as federal tribes, and are not at all inclined towards going down that route. For the majority of Hawaiian nationals, nothing short of full-fledged restoration of the Hawaiian Kingdom and a complete removal of the US from the Hawaiian Islands is acceptable".

    This story began with the ouster of Hawaiian Queen Lili'uokalani in 1893 by a group of American businessmen backed by a contingent of US Marines. (A century later a non-binding Apology Resolution passed by the United States Congress in 1993 admitted that the overthrow was an illegal act). The coup plotters established a provisional government and then the Republic of Hawaii which was annexed by the US in 1898 although over 90% Native Hawaiians signed their own Kuʻe Petitions against the US annexation and demanding a restoration of the Queen, the activist recollects. Hawaii was annexed without a Treaty of Annexation which is considered illegal under international law and that is why sovereignty proponents consider Hawaii an independent state "albeit under illegal US occupation", Kajiwara says.

    Being a US "territory" Hawaii became eligible for "de-colonisation" in the 20th century. However, following a 1959 referendum on whether to remain a territory or become a state, the majority voted for US statehood. The sovereignty advocates argue that the 1959 plebiscite should be considered null and void since roughly three quarters of those who took part in the referendum were US citizens who inhabited the archipelago following the annexation. Besides this, Native Hawaiians weren't even offered an independence option, they stress. Therefore, Hawaiian sovereignty supporters are calling for a removal of the US from the Hawaiian Islands and a restoration of Hawaii's independence.

    "American tourists, military, businesses, and others have never shown much care for the well-being of Hawaiians", Kajiwara highlights. "For the majority of Americans, Hawaii is nothing more than a nice vacation destination and a convenient dumping ground for military bases. In my opinion, the only correct way of addressing this issue, and all Hawaiian issues, is an immediate restoration of Hawaii's independence. Only when Hawaiian agency is restored can Hawaiian rights truly be protected".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (120)

    Related:

    Nearly One-Third of US 'Losing Sleep' Over Coronavirus Worries, Wyoming, Hawaii Top List - Survey
    US Successfully Tested Hypersonic Glide Body in Hawaii - Video
    US Lawmakers Push to Fund Hawaii Defense Radar as DoD Mulls THAAD Deployment
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, indigenous rights, indigenous peoples, Indigenous, Hawaii, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse