Register
00:29 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo answers a reporters question during a virtual news conference following an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of New York, April 23, 2021.

    Cuomo Aides Have Been Trying to Hide Actual Nursing Home Death Toll for Months, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082754891_0:186:3190:1980_1200x675_80_0_0_6a37340ab36a0e24f4b3ffd6aaeb7028.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104291082754689-cuomo-aides-have-been-trying-to-hide-actual-nursing-home-death-toll-for-months-report-says/

    The death toll controversy is adding to the burden Cuomo is already under as a result of sexual harassment allegations made against him by a number of women, including former and current aides. Even as Democrats in the state legislature launch an impeachment investigation into the allegations, he has stated that he will not resign.

    Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office was engaged in a months-long attempt to hide the true death toll in nursing homes from the coronavirus, much longer than previously thought, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

    According to the report, citing recently unearthed documents, aides overruled state health officials on publishing the figures over a five-month span. The effort included delaying the publishing of a research paper that included the true count and submitting two letters to state legislators drafted by the Health Department.

    Among those staffers working on keeping state health officials from disclosing the true death toll to the public or sharing it with state lawmakers was Commissioner Howard Zucker.

    Cuomo was writing a book about his handling of the pandemic, which struck New York extremely hard in early 2020, when the secrecy campaign reportedly began.

    Cuomo originally implemented a regulation aimed at preventing nursing homes from refusing patients discharged from hospitals due to the coronavirus, a law that critics have blamed for the high death tolls at the facilities. 

    Several nursing home deaths were not counted as such until the policy was reversed two months after it was implemented in March 2020. The count did not include dozens of people who contracted the virus in nursing homes but died in hospitals.
    Demonstrators gather beside a presentation depicting the number 15,000 to denote estimated nursing home deaths, before a rally decrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the previous year's outbreak of COVID-19, in New York.
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Demonstrators gather beside a presentation depicting the number 15,000 to denote estimated nursing home deaths, before a rally decrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the previous year's outbreak of COVID-19, in New York.

    The scandal over the overall number of nursing home deaths erupted in January after the New York attorney general's report announced that the official count could be as low as half of the true death toll.

    Quoted in the report, a lawyer for the governor's office Elkan Abramowitz said Cuomo's office was hesitant to release figures it didn't believe were credible.

    “The whole brouhaha here is overblown to the point where there are cynical suggestions offered for the plain and simple truth that the chamber wanted only to release accurate information that they believed was totally unassailable,” Abramowitz said. "The chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from DOH were accurate.” 

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Cuomo Insists He Won't Resign Over Scandals, Blames Trump for Nursing Home Controversy - Report
    The draft of the scientific study conducted by the DOH officials over the course of Cuomo's policy enacted was reviewed by the newspaper. The paper came to the conclusion that the deaths in nursing homes, relatively low in numbers still, though, were caused by the facilities staff, instead of patients transferred from hospitals, but it also included a lengthy paragraph outlining the study's shortcomings, such as a lack of data on staff-resident interactions. It reportedly placed the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus who died as a result of the pandemic at 9,739 as of the end of May, much higher than the administration's official statements at the time.

    The draft concluded that “nursing home residents accounted for approximately 35 percent” of all deaths at the time.

    The edition, however, was never released, according to the report. Instead, the publicly released study estimated that nursing homes were responsible for 21% of all deaths in New York. 

    Federal investigators are currently looking at how the state government handled the overall number of nursing home deaths. That is one of at least four overlapping investigations into the governor and his administration. More than 15,500 nursing home residents with COVID-19 have died as of April.

    Related:

    People Close to NY Governor Cuomo Received Preferential COVID-19 Tests, Report Describes in Detail
    Care Homes Were 'Petrified' by Cuomo's 2020 Order to Take in Crowds of COVID-19 Patients, Exec Says
    Gov. Whitmer Under Growing Scrutiny Over COVID-Related Nursing Home Deaths Akin to Cuomo Scandal
    How Gov. Cuomo Nursing Home Scandal May Trigger Domino Effect in Michigan, New Jersey & Pennsylvania
    Tags:
    investigation, investigation, scandal, COVID-19, coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse