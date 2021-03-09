Promotion of Cuomo's Book Reportedly Halted As Nursing Home Inquiry Unfolds

Crown Publishing Group, publisher of Andrew Cuomo's book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic will pause its promotion because of the ongoing federal investigation into how the New York governor handled the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes.
"Pending the ongoing investigation, we have paused active support of ‘American Crisis’ and have no plans to reprint or reissue in paperback," Crown Publishing Group representative Gillian Blake told The New York Times.
Andrew Cuomo has ended up in the crosshairs of two federal investigations: one inquiry was launched after the governor was accused of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak in the state of New York, in particular related to the alleged coverup of nursing homes deaths.
The other is related to sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo by five women. In the wake of the controversy, calls mounted for Cuomo to resign or be impeached. The governor, however, maintained that he had no plans to step down.
Cuomo's book was published on 13 October 2020. It recounts the governor's leadership in the crisis-hit New York that was the focus of the coronavirus pandemic.
