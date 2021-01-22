Register
06:06 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, pauses during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, 15 December 2020.

    McConnell Pans Biden's 'Big Steps in Wrong Direction', Warns Over 'Failed Approach' to Immigration

    © AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081747467_0:129:3072:1857_1200x675_80_0_0_3e1e7a7aa27c34a4a675a20328ccf92d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101221081845548-mcconnell-pans-bidens-big-steps-in-wrong-direction-warns-over-failed-approach-to-immigration/

    On his first full day in office, US President Joe Biden acted upon his campaign promises to reverse a spate of policies implemented by his predecessor Donald Trump, signing executive orders to tear up the the Keystone XL oil pipeline permit, rejoining the World Health Organisation and bringing the US back to the fold of the Paris Climate Accord.

    Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell, who ceded the role of Senate Majority Leader after six years on 20 January after three new Democratic senators were sworn in, has pushed back against Joe Biden’s first executive moves, slamming them as showing the Democrat president to be already headed in "the wrong direction".

    McConnell spoke in the Senate on Thursday after the nation's 46th president had urged unity and vowed ‘healing’ as he took the oath of office on Wednesday.

    U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    The solemn address to the nation on inauguration day was followed by a first full day in office that witnessed Biden engage in a flurry of executive action.

    "On the Biden administration's very first day, it took several big steps in the wrong direction," said McConnell.
    McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1985 and is now the Senate Minority Leader, suggested that there was still time for Joe Biden to "remember that he does not owe his election to the far left".

    ‘Failed Approach’ on Immigration

    As Biden signed 17 executive orders or actions on Wednesday, six of them dealt with immigration and immediately came under fire.

    The Democrat ordered moves to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, known as DACA, that has protected hundreds of those who arrived in the US as children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012.

    Biden revoked one of Trump's first executive orders, which declared that all people in the country illegally were considered ‘priorities for deportation’. The Department of Homeland Security is putting the brakes on deportations for 100 days, the department announced late Wednesday, "to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety," according to a DHS news release.

    Also unveiled was an immigration bill that would give legal status and a hope of citizenship to undocumented residents, and clear the immigration backlog for those seeking to join family members in the US, writes The Hill.

    “The new administration has also sketched out a proposal for blanket amnesty that would gut enforcement for American laws while creating huge new incentives for people to rush here illegally at the same time. This kind of failed approach will invite another humanitarian crisis on our border,” said McConnell.

    Biden also ended emergency funding towards building a wall along the border with Mexico - one of the signature projects of the Trump administration.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the stage to speak during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the stage to speak during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021

    Paris Climate Accord

    Another decision taken swiftly by the Biden administration was to reverse the previous US President’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

    Trump had formally withdrawn from the deal in 2020 after announcing his intention in the Rose Garden on 1 June 2017. Donald Trump had argued that the 2015 deal was bad for the US and implicitly unfair to it, while giving a ‘free pass’ to countries like India and China, whom he called the world's "biggest polluters".

    The 2015 Paris Climate Accord is an international effort aimed at curbing global warming by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reversing human impact on climate change. Its 196 signatory countries already having pledged to limit global warming below 2 degree Celsius.

    ​GOP officials claim the agreement will impact US manufacturing jobs and force the nation to meet an ‘unfair’ environmental standard.

    Keystone Pipeline XL

    US President Joe Biden has cancelled permits for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

    The pipeline, projected to carry oil nearly 1,200 miles (1,900 km) from the Canadian province of Alberta to Nebraska, to join an existing pipeline, has been under fire from environmentalists and Native American groups for more than a decade, with the latter incensed that it crosses tribal territory.

    A sign in Steele City, Nebraska where the Keystone XL pipeline would terminate
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    A sign in Steele City, Nebraska where the Keystone XL pipeline would terminate

    While originally blocked by the Obama administration in 2015, development was allowed to proceed by President Trump, who hailed it as creating 28,000 construction jobs.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also supported the pipeline and said "we are disappointed but acknowledge the president's decision" to cancel the permit to build it.

    Beyond the cited risks of spillage, the pipeline signifies a commitment to develop Alberta's oil sands – something that critics argue will mean the trend toward warming of the atmosphere won't be curbed.

    ​Conservatives are concerned the move to kill the project will negatively impact both the oil and gas industry as well as employment.

    Mitch McConnell reminded Joe Biden and the Democratic Senate majority that Republicans intend to challenge policies they perceive as fraught with negative impact for their constituents.

    "If and when our Democratic friends depart from common sense, when they retreat from common ground, when their proposals would harm the common good – then we’ll use the power the American people have given us to push for what is right," said the minority leader in the Senate, adding:

    "The president can and should refocus his administration on creating good-paying American jobs, not sacrificing our people's livelihoods to liberal symbolism," McConnell said.

    Related:

    Ancestral Village of US President Joe Biden's Speechwriter in India Celebrates His Success
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Mitch McConnell Rules Out Urgent Senate Session on Trump Impeachment
    Joe Biden’s Administration Hid Secret Job Offer on White House’s Website
    Joe Biden Delivers First Speech in Office as President – Video
    Tags:
    DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), greenhouse gas, greenhouse gas, Paris Climate Agreement, Paris Climate Accord, Senate, National Labor Relations Board, Keystone Pipeline, Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse