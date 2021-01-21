US Homeland Security Department Will Stop Removals for Non-Citizens for 100 Days Starting Friday

Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Pekoske signed a memorandum on Wednesday, pausing deportations of non-citizens for 100 days starting on Friday.
"For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety," the memo said.
The move will enable DHS to make sure all its resources are diverted to tackling the "most pressing challenges" the United States is currently facing, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and US-Mexico border security.
Text of statement here. pic.twitter.com/GIAYp51mJo— Dara Lind (@DLind) January 21, 2021
