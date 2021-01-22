'Seriously? Plant More Trees': Netizens Slam Musk's $100Mln Offer for Best Carbon Capture Technology

Tesla founder Elon Musk has once again surprised his Twitter followers Thursday when he suggested a $100mln prize for the “best” carbon capture technology. The billionaire did not provide any further details, saying that he will do so next week.
Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021
Musk’s call on the social media platform was mostly met by a simple thought: planting more trees.
A tree?— Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 21, 2021
does this work for my submission? pic.twitter.com/YLb3sumX2T— Will McLaren (@ILLWi117) January 21, 2021
I just invented trees— mike (getting worried) (@aniceburrito) January 22, 2021
Seriously? Plant more trees— J2F (@TVOnTheSpot) January 21, 2021
Afforestation and reforestation
Some users, however, pointed out that planting trees is not the answer, as they release CO2 once they die.
Please somebody explain to me how trees are of any help whatsoever. Leaving out the fact that you need a huge new forest for them to have the desired effect, in a century or so the tree is dead, decomposes or is burnt and the CO2 is right back.— Petr Mareš (@petrmares2) January 21, 2021
Sorry, trees have nothing to do with climate. They release all carbon once they they die (and die they will, in a warming climate). So long as you plant them for aesthetic pleasure & ecology, fine. Just don’t think it helps climate mitigation, it may even backfire (more wildfire)— Paul Maidowski (@_ppmv) January 21, 2021
Others suggested Musk spend his money on more important, from their point of view, things such as COVID-19 vaccines or ending hunger.
How about donating $100 Million to COVID-19 and testing and vaccinating? Let’s work on the smaller picture before we jump on the larger picture. If we don’t beat COVID-19 it won’t matter what our carbon footprint is!— Mike Hofer (@OldGoat_58) January 21, 2021
donate 100m to the education system in florida please @elonmusk— Tabz (@TabzGTV) January 22, 2021
Why don't you put towards Covid Vaccine and Research, don't you think that's a little more important at the moment?— Aaron Merry (@Aaron_Merry15) January 21, 2021
You could end hunger in America with the amount of money you made in December. Priorities bro.— Underdog Specialist (@UnderdogSpecial) January 22, 2021
Or...
Please buy Facebook and delete— 💯 ™ (@Prime_Utd) January 21, 2021
The technology of capturing carbon emissions is rather new and is considered to have big potential in terms of combating climate change. It is supposed to help regulate the temperature on Earth, thus stopping global warming.
