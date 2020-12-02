Register
02:19 GMT02 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on the Mueller Report. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

    US Attorney Durham Appointed as Special Counsel to Continue Trump-Russia Probe Investigation

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081330545_0:68:2882:1689_1200x675_80_0_0_8408c897a0370b13b25f03ad8e035d8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012021081330768-us-attorney-durham-appointed-as-special-counsel-to-continue-trump-russia-probe-investigation/

    A US attorney from Connecticut, John Durham, was appointed by US Attorney General Bill Barr in 2019 to oversee a review on the origins of the Russia investigation over allegations that Moscow had been involved in the 2016 US presidential campaign and also investigating Trump's connections to Russia, in accordance with US law.

    US Attorney General Bill Barr, in a letter dated 1 December, notified the Senate and House Judiciary Committees that he had appointed US attorney John Durham to be US Special Counsel two weeks prior to the 3 November presidential election, as a means of continuing an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe under the next administration, Fox News has reported on Tuesday, citing an obtained letter.

    "On May 13, 2019, I directed John Durham, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to investigate certain intelligence and law-enforcement activities surrounding the 2016 presidential election", Barr, a Trump appointee, wrote. "Although I had expected Mr. Durham to complete his work by the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as additional information he uncovered, prevented him from doing so".

    In 2019, Durham was reportedly tasked to determine whether intelligence collection alleged to have been practiced on Trump, as well as the entire investigation, had been "lawful and appropriate".

    "In advance of the presidential election, I decided to appoint Mr. Durham as a Special Counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election", Barr wrote, emphasizing that Durham was appointed with “the powers and authority of a Special Counsel” on 19 October.
    John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut since February 2018
    © CC0
    John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut since February 2018

    According to documents also obtained by Fox News, as a Special Counsel, Durham will be "authorized to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III".

    Under US law, Durham's investigation should result in a "confidential report" that must be submitted to the Attorney General, as well as "such interim reports as special counsel deems appropriate in a form that will permit public dissemination".

    Durham was reportedly experiencing significant pressure during the summer months and likely decided to wrap the active inquiry up after the election. His investigation continued soon after election day. 

    "Durham remains full steam ahead", Fox News quoted a source claiming to be familiar with the situation.

    The investigation led by Durham has so far resulted only in former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith being accused of altering an email related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide. After that, the Durham team went silent, reportedly due to not completing several lines of investigation believed by some to be "critical", according to reports.

    In an exclusive interview to Fox News in October, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Trump appointee John Ratcliffe, said that he believed he would see more indictments, after Durham resumed his investigation. Ratcliff's assertions were reportedly based on "intelligence" he claimed that he had access to, some of which provided by the DNI himself.

    "I think there will be more indictments", Ratcliffe said at the time. "Based on the intelligence I have access to, I certainly believe there should be. At my direction, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has now provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham’s document requests. I will continue to ensure the Intelligence Community’s responsiveness to the Department of Justice's requests".

    The Trump-Russia investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and purported collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign officially concluded in 2019 with the so-called Mueller Report. The report noted that investigators found no solid evidence to prove that Trump or his associates committed a crime. The report also did not conclude that Trump engaged in obstruction of justice during the investigation. Russia has repeatedly dismissed the accusations of its "interference" in the US electoral system.

    Related:

    Barr Authorizes Inquiries of Substantial Allegations of Voting Irregularities
    Demonstrators Bring Horse to AG Bill Barr’s House, Demand to 'Lock Up' Joe Biden
    DOJ Employee Resigns Over Barr Promising to Probe 'Credible Allegations' of Voting Irregularities
    US Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud in 2020 Election
    Tags:
    special counsel, Trump Adminstration, 2016 Election, Russia Investigation, John Durham, Bill Barr, US Attorney, Attorney General, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse