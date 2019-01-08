US Senators Set to Re-Introduce Bill to Protect Mueller's Russia Investigation

The bill — The Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act — will be brought to the Senate floor by Senators Lindsey Graham, Chris Coons, Thom Tillis and Cory Booker.
"[The bill] codifies existing Department of Justice regulations to ensure that the Special Counsel can only be fired for good cause by a senior Justice Department official", Senator Coons said in a press release.
Moreover, the bill would provide the Special Counsel with a ten-day window during which he can look for an expedited judicial review of his potential termination, the release said.
This measure was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee last year by a 14-7 vote, but then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell blocked a vote by the full Senate.
US President Donald Trump has called Mueller’s investigation a political witch hunt that has not produced any evidence of collusion in well over a year.
Russian officials have said the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
