US Senators Set to Re-Introduce Bill to Protect Mueller's Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A bipartisan group of US senators is set to re-introduce a measure to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and interference in the 2016 US presidential election, from being fired.

The bill — The Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act — will be brought to the Senate floor by Senators Lindsey Graham, Chris Coons, Thom Tillis and Cory Booker.

"[The bill] codifies existing Department of Justice regulations to ensure that the Special Counsel can only be fired for good cause by a senior Justice Department official", Senator Coons said in a press release.

Moreover, the bill would provide the Special Counsel with a ten-day window during which he can look for an expedited judicial review of his potential termination, the release said.

In case a potential firing of the Special Counsel is determined to have breached the good cause, the Special Counsel should stay at his position, the release said.

This measure was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee last year by a 14-7 vote, but then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell blocked a vote by the full Senate.

US President Donald Trump has called Mueller’s investigation a political witch hunt that has not produced any evidence of collusion in well over a year.

Russian officials have said the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.