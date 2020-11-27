Register
17:02 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Donald Trump as US president-elect on 21 December 2016, talks to members of the media accompanied by retired US Army Lieutenant-General Michael Flynn standing next to him at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US.

    Why Democrats Will Try to Revive 'Russia Collusion' Story & Imprison Trump Once He Steps Down

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105068/20/1050682071_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_adb5d68addeaa641fb9bb8dc0cf49121.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011271081296243-why-democrats-will-try-to-revive-russia-collusion-story--imprison-trump-once-he-steps-down/

    Donald Trump's executive grant of clemency for General Michael Flynn provoked rage among the Democrats, as they continue to stick to the groundless "Trump-Russia" collusion story and will try to imprison the President once he vacates the Oval Office, according to former Ronald Reagan administration official, Dr Paul Craig Roberts.

    On 25 November, President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to retired three-star General Michael Flynn who had served less than a month in the capacity of national security adviser in the Trump administration.

    "The President has pardoned General Flynn because he should never have been prosecuted," the White House statement concerning the executive grant of clemency reads. "In fact, the Department of Justice has firmly concluded that the charges against General Flynn should be dropped. This Full Pardon achieves that objective, finally bringing to an end the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man."

    'Trump's Pardon Ended the Mess Caused by Judge Sullivan'

    "The Department of Justice dropped the case against Gen Flynn on the grounds that there was no case," says Dr Paul Craig Roberts, an American economist and former assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under President Ronald Reagan. "A federal judge – Democrat – challenged the DoJ, which doesn’t make any sense, because it is not up to the judge whether or not a prosecutor brings a case. I think to end the mess caused by the judge, Trump pardoned Flynn."

    The President's move has been subject to fierce criticism from top Democrats who called it a "brazen abuse of power" and an act of "grave corruption". However, American legal observers say that the Flynn case was heavily politicised from the outset.

    Although Democrat leaders argue that the General twice pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI about his talks with the Russian ambassador, they omit the fact that in January 2020, Flynn filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. His legal team argued that the prosecutors intentionally hid the exculpatory evidence which could potentially vindicate the military veteran. The motion specifically referred to the prosecutors' "bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement”. Flynn's lawyers also alleged that the FBI set a "perjury trap" for the former national security adviser to manipulate him into admitting his guilt.

    To add to the controversy, a batch of FBI documents, unsealed in April 2020, indicated that the bureau's operation Crossfire Razor targeting the General had found nothing to implicate him in "collusion" with Russia. The case would have been closed had not then-FBI Deputy Assistant-Director Peter Strzok intervened to keep it open. Later, in July 2020, a draft internal government memo dated 30 January 2017 clearly stated that though the FBI recognised "the discrepancy between the statements and actual calls", the agency determined that Flynn "was not acting as an agent of Russia".

    After the declassification of the first batch of the bombshell papers in May, the Department of Justice dropped charges against Flynn concluding that "continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice". Commenting on the DoJ's decision, Attorney General William Barr clarified that the FBI "did not have the basis for a counter-intelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage."

    In response, District Judge Emmet Sullivan authorised "amicus curiae" to challenge the government's position. However, Patrick Borchers, Lillis Family Professor of Law at Creighton University, in Nebraska, suggested in his May interview with Sputnik that "the judge ha[d] no legal authority to interfere in a decision of the Executive Branch as to whether to prosecute an individual".

    Trump's clemency order has put an end to the judicial backwards-and-forwards but it does not mean that the case is over, argued Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in his 26 November tweet.

    ​According to him, the FBI and DoJ's conduct and motivation still raises a lot of questions. The senator indicated that GOP senators ordered Flynn's investigation records to be declassified in a bid to get to the bottom of this story.

    Dems Will Try to Revive Busted "Trump-Russia" Narrative

    The Democrat Party and allies in the Intelligence Community (IC) continue to stick to the "Trump-Russia collusion" narrative which lie at the heart of Flynn's case.

    On 10 November, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe defended his investigation into the alleged collaboration between the Trump aides, including Flynn, and Russia, claiming that the agency believed that Trump could pose a danger to US national security.

    Earlier, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found zero evidence to back the claim that Trump or his aides conspired with Moscow, something the US President and Russia resolutely denied from the very beginning. Although Mueller revealed his conclusions in March 2019, that did not prevent Joe Biden's long-time aide and former Pentagon official Colin Kahl to tweet in May 2020 that "Russia had attacked [US] democracy [in 2016]… to help Trump".

    ​If Biden occupies the Oval Office in January 2021, the "Russia collusion" narrative will be presented as "truth" and justified concern, and the fake Steele dossier, manipulations with FISA, and other instances of the IC and DoJ's mismanagement will be called an attempt to "save the country", Dr Roberts deems.

    On 24 November, former Mueller team attorney Andrew Weissmann dropped the hint that the Trump-Russia case may be resumed as part of a broader federal probe into the President once he leaves the White House. Weissmann insisted that although Mueller found no evidence to prove ties between Trump and Moscow, he had not "exonerated" the President for the supposed "obstruction of justice".

    In addition, top House Democrats have called upon more than 50 federal agencies to preserve all records relating to Trump's term in office (including all the data sent from official and personal devices and accounts), insisting that the White House "obstructed numerous congressional investigations by refusing to provide responsive information" over the four years.

    The Democrat camp and their allies then "will try to imprison" Trump, the former Reagan official believes. According to him, the US media will continue to manipulate information, suppressing facts and inflating groundless assumptions about the President's tenure in a bid to stamp out his legacy and vilify his conduct.

    "The US does not have a media. It has a propaganda ministry whose function it is to protect the official explanations of the CIA, FBI, and Democratic National Committee (DNC) and to demonise Trump and his supporters as white racists," Dr Roberts concludes.

    Related:

    Video: US Lawmaker Says Flynn Pardon Will Show Trump ‘Acting Like an Organized Crime Figure’
    Trump's Decision to Pardon Flynn Puts Final Nail in Russiagate Coffin, Ex-Diplomat Believes
    Trump Bashed by Top Democrats for 'Abuse of Power' Over Pardoning Flynn
    Tags:
    US Democratic Party, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Department of Justice, Joe Biden, Russiagate, Russia, Donald Trump, General Michael Flynn, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse