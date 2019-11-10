Register
19:09 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

    FBI Edits, DOJ Paper Mess Prompt General Flynn's Legal Team to Get to the Bottom of Russiagate Plot

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 71
    Subscribe

    As Michael Flynn's sentencing date nears, the retired lieutenant general's legal team have come up with new discoveries suggesting that the former national security adviser was trapped by the FBI amid the Russiagate inquiry. According to Flynn's defence, there's already enough evidence to overturn Flynn's plea deal.

    Michael Flynn's defence team signalled Monday that it has enough evidence to file a motion "at the appropriate time" to dismiss the prosecution for "egregious government misconduct and in the interest of justice" amid growing controversy over the FBI and DOJ's handling of the retired lieutenant general's false statement case. 

    FBI Agents Manipulated Flynn 302

    On 24 October, Powell, raised a red flag over the apparent manipulation of the general's FD-302 - a form used by FBI personnel to report or summarise the interviews that they conduct. According to the attorney, FBI agents made "substantial changes" to the Flynn 302.

    She argues that, first, they added an unequivocal statement "Flynn stated he did not" – in response to the question whether he had asked Russian Ambassador Kislyak to vote in a certain manner in the UN. However, the agents' handwritten notes indicate that the general had not even recalled speaking to Kislyak on the issue.

    Second, the agents added a phrase: "or if Kislyak described any Russian response to a request by Flynn" to which Flynn answered "no". However, neither the question nor the answer appeared in the FBI raw notes.

    Furthermore, the general's legal team says that messages between then Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok – who conducted an interview with the general – and FBI lawyer Lisa Page on 10 February 2017 show that both were involved in editing the Flynn 302.

    ​Powell draws attention to the fact that neither Peter Strzok nor his counterpart, Joseph Pientka, who were sent by then FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to question to Flynn, discerned any physical indications of deception on the part of the general. Similarly, the agents' raw notes do not say that Mr Flynn made the specific false statements to which he pled guilty, the attorney argues in her 4 November brief.

    According to Flynn's defence, these and other facts are raising suspicions that the former national security adviser to President Trump was framed while his interview was nothing short of a fishing expedition kicked off by McCabe and his associates "to create a false statement case".

    DOJ Got the Authors of the FBI Raw Notes Backwards

    Meanwhile, Strzok and Pientka's handwritten notes have suddenly triggered further controversy: not only do they bear no signature or date (though they should under FBI rules) - they had remained "misidentified" for 18 months by the federal prosecutors, as it turned out on 5 November.

    "We were informed that the notes we had identified as Peter Strzok’s, were actually the other agent’s notes (see Surreply, Exhibit 1), and what we had identified as the other agent’s notes were in fact Strzok’s notes (see Surreply, Exibit 2)", the DOJ's letter to Powell read.

    ​The disclosure triggered a lively debate on Twitter and further scrutiny of DOJ's statements.

    A Twitter user(s) and blogger(s) writing under the alias The Last Refuge compared Strzok’s handwriting in a form 990 that the agent signed as being filled out by himself and handwritten Flynn 302 notes which were "mistakenly" attributed to him the entire time. According to the blogger, the two samples of handwriting match each other perfectly.

    ​Commenting on the matter, Powell tweeted: "Imperative now more than ever that all original documents be produced - the entire FBI file & subfiles - handwriting samples of both agents, metadata, audit trail - everything!"

    ​Where is the Original 302 Draft?

    However, the attorneys prosecuting the general continue to insist that edits made to the Flynn 302 were largerly grammatical and stylistic. They have also so far refused to look into a potential original version of the Flynn 302, elaborating that if it exists "there is no reason to believe it would materially differ" from the other drafts. But the defence does not buy into this insisting that the FBI's Sentinel system "can retrieve any draft" which is "numerically serialised" when uploaded to the system.

    ​According to the general's legal team, it appears strange that the earliest draft of Flynn's 302 was issued on 10 February 2017, meaning that it took over two weeks for agents to prepare the document that is typically done within five days after an interview.

    The paper mess related to Flynn's case triggers further questions: why, for example, did Strzok and Pientka not use voice recording while speaking to the general (which would have prevented the ongoing controversy); and why did the FBI discourage Flynn from notifying the White House counsel thus leaving him without a lawyer on hand during the interview, as former US attorney Andrew C. McCarthy remarked in his December 2018 op-ed.

    The DOJ, that announced 30 August 2019 that Michael Flynn is ready for sentencing, is interested in concluding the case as soon as possible. It's up to Judge Emmet G. Sullivan at this point whether he allows for additional discovery or goes to sentencing, which he scheduled for 18 December 2019.

    Flynn: First Trump's Aide Targeted by Russiagate Probe

    On 24 January 2017, then Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok and FBI Special Agent Joe Pietka conducted an interview with Michael Flynn, who at that time was Trump's national security adviser. The agents questioned Flynn about his 22 December 2016 phone conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Earlier, on 22 January 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that US counterintelligence agents had been looking into Flynn's communications with Russian officials as part of the US IC inquiry into the Trump campaign's alleged "collusion" with Moscow.

    On 13 February 2017, Flynn resigned as national security adviser and on 1 December 2017 pleaded guilty to making "false statements" to FBI agents, dispatched by then FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, about his talk with Kislyak. Flynn became one of the first Trump aides targeted by the IC Russiagate investigation which eventually found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's March 2019 conclusions.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Federal Judge Clears Way for Charges Against Former Acting FBI Director McCabe
    Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Sues US Government For Wrongful Termination
    Spygate: Why Ex-National Security Adviser Flynn's Charges Over Lying to FBI May be Dismissed
    Bombshell Court Filing Shows Michael Flynn FBI Interview Transcript Edited to Incriminate Him
    Tags:
    US Department of Justice, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Investigation, litigation, Donald Trump, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse