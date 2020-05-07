US Justice Department Drops Criminal Case Against Ex-Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

The US Justice Department is dropping the case against the former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn, according to the DOJ motion filed Thursday.
The decision was made "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information", the documents read. It was decided that the interview Flynn had with the FBI was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis".
"The Government is not persuaded that the 24 January, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue. Moreover, we not believe that the Government can prove either the relevant false statements or their materiality beyond a reasonable doubt", the motion reads.
Hours before the motion release, Flynn's prosecutor Brandon Van Grack stepped down from the case.
Flynn had earlier entered the guilty plea in 2017 for allegedly making false statements over his contacts with Russia, which he then sought to withdraw. He was accused of "possible coordination with the Russian officials to interfere with 2016 presidential election".
Before his resignation in February 2017 over the reports of his alleged contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak amid the 2016 presidential election, Flynn was a national security advisor in Donald Trump's team.
