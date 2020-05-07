Register
13:37 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington

    New Bombshell Documents Raise the Question Why Obama Feared Michael Flynn So Much

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/38/1078573886_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_0d0238b061ea63c44350b3a39fa1b71a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005071079230563-new-bombshell-documents-raise-the-question-why-obama-feared-michael-flynn-so-much/

    As a result of AG William Barr's decision to review Michael Flynn's case new bombshell documents were unearthed and unsealed on 29 April shedding light on a potential FBI plot against the general. The exposure has triggered new questions about the anti-Trump "spygate" effort by FBI and DOJ officials, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

    The newly unveiled written notes openly ask whether the bureau's goal was "to get" General Michael Flynn "to lie", so that the FBI could "prosecute him or get him fired". The files also indicate that the FBI's operation Crossfire Razor targeting Flynn had found nothing implicating the general in the "collusion" with Russia and would have been closed if then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok not intervened to keep the case open.

    ​On 24 January 2017, Strzok and FBI Special Agent Joe Pietka conducted an interview with Flynn, who at that time was Trump's national security adviser, about his December phone talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The interview played out ugly as in February 2017 Flynn resigned while several months later he pleaded guilty to making "false statements" to FBI agents over his conversation with the ambassador.

    Seeking Truth & Connecting the Dots

    Having taken the job of Flynn's defence lawyer in 2019, Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, pushed for the revision of the case despite DOJ prosecutors considering the general's sentencing a done deal. The lawyer argued more dots needed to be connected and requested all the material that could potentially vindicate her client.

    Powell argued that the prosecutors intentionally hid the exculpatory information stressing that the purported egregious misconduct by the government would justify the dismissal of Flynn's case by the court. For their part, Justice Department attorneys have repeatedly rebutted Powell's requests as "irrelevant" and even dubbed the defence's supposition that Flynn was targeted by the FBI as part of a broader plot against Trump a "conspiracy theory".

    Nevertheless, Flynn's legal team managed to expose a set of inconsistencies in the bureau's handling of the case including edits in the general's FD-302s - forms used by FBI personnel to report or summarise the interviews that they conduct. The newly discovered documents apparently indicate that the bureau intentionally set a perjury trap for Flynn.

    ​Following the disclosure the general's defence ramped up calls to throw the case out.

    ​"More concerning than the perjury trap is that the FBI launched an investigation into a person – Michael Flynn – rather than a crime, under President Obama's watch, and that this evidently unlawful investigation continues to this day", opines Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.

    He recollects that former President Barack Obama warned Trump against hiring Mike Flynn as his national security adviser.

    "Why does Barack Obama fear Michael Flynn so much? Why do so many people still in the Trump administration obstruct the process of terminating the Flynn prosecution? Let us hope US Attorney John Durham asks and answers these questions", the analyst notes referring to the special investigator appointed by AG William Barr to look into the origins of the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane targeting Donald Trump's aides over their alleged ties with Russian officials.

    A year ago Barr clearly articulated his concern that the US intelligence community spied on the Trump campaign during the previous election cycle adding that "spying on a political campaign is a big deal". The newly released documents appear to back Barr's concerns, according to the analyst.

    "I suspect Barr's focus has much to do with these and looming revelations", Ortel presumes. "But I question why Barr and the president have not yet replaced FBI Director Christopher Wray and all who had anything to do with the Flynn prosecution and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. The FBI has a stunning array of resources that should be trained on investigating crimes, rather than instigating potential crimes to exact political retribution".

    Trump 'Should Consider Full Pardon' of All Deep State Victims

    One might hope that FBI agents involved in the alleged framing of General Flynn as well as their backers will be held responsible, according to Ortel.

    "Across the political spectrum, most thoughtful people must demand full disclosure of the extent to which FBI and other 'public servants' crossed a key line to become political hit men and women", he highlights. "The FBI is supposed to investigate objectively and politically, while the Department of Justice is supposed to uphold the law, neutrally".

    According to him, "under Robert Mueller, James Comey, and Christopher Wray at the FBI, and under Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and Jeff Sessions at the Justice Department, corrupt political motives seem to have overwhelmed obligations to support and defend the US Constitution".

    In the aftermath of the recent disclosure Donald Trump suggested that the newly unveiled documents “essentially exonerated” Michael Flynn.

    "They tormented him – dirty cops tormented Gen. Flynn", Trump told reporters on 30 April. "If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration".

    The president earlier signalled that he was "strongly considering pardoning" former national security adviser Michael Flynn. One might wonder whether it's time for the president to pick up this option. According to Ortel, Trump "should consider full pardons for all targets of any Mueller instigated prosecutions as these seem to have started in the absence of solid predicates of criminal activity".

    As for Flynn, the analyst hopes that Barr "would direct prosecuting attorneys to cease their efforts, while referring any evidence of criminal behaviour by prosecutors in the Flynn case to new teams of prosecutors who then should seek indictments". He believes that such a path might be deemed a form of exoneration.

    "General Flynn and many others have suffered too much for too long", Ortel says. "President Trump and Attorney General Barr must unequivocally prove that government employees will suffer grievous punishment when they subvert the rule of law to serve corrupt political masters".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Defends Former Adviser Flynn, Says He is 'Fine Man' Tormented by 'Dirty Cops'
    Newly Released DOJ Docs Show Senior FBI Agent Peter Strzok Wanted Michael Flynn's Case Open
    Declassified FBI Files Reveal Stefan Halper Central to FBI's Flynn Probe
    Tags:
    Robert Mueller, Peter Strzok, US Department of Justice, FBI, James Comey, litigation, Perjury, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse