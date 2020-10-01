Register
18:07 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Ex-FBI Head James Comey Admits Bureau’s 'Embarrassing' Mistakes in Trump-Russia Investigation

    Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106560/04/1065600493_0:360:5064:3209_1200x675_80_0_0_2925830f358ded683f12992442a97413.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010011080633579-ex-fbi-head-james-comey-admits-bureaus-embarrassing-mistakes-in-trump-russia-investigation/

    It’s been three years since Donald Trump fired James Comey, but the bureau’s actions and the investigation that occurred under his leadership have been plaguing the Trump administration without end.

    Former FBI Director James Comey admitted that the bureau made "embarrassing" and "concerning" mistakes when it obtained court warrants to spy on former Donald Trump aide Carter Page, but defended the FBI’s 2016 investigation into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    "This was an investigation that was appropriately predicated, and that had to be opened, and it was – in the main – conducted in the right way", Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    However, commenting on the Horowitz report on the FBI-led Trump-Russia probe, which detailed significant omissions and errors in how the bureau led the investigation, Comey said:

    "This reflects on me entirely, and it’s my responsibility… I’m not looking to shirk responsibility".

    At the same time, the 59-year-old said that there is no indication that the bureau and its employees did "bad things on purpose", referring to an FBI lawyer falsifying an email to support the bureau’s surveillance of Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Carter Page.

    Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham said that the omissions and errors that were made by the FBI while it was investigating the alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia "weren’t random", but politically oriented. "They were trying to take down the president", Graham told the hearing.

    "What astounds me the most is that the director of the FBI in charge of this investigation, involving a sitting president, is completely clueless about any of the information obtained by his agency to throw suspicion over the document", said Lindsey Graham.

    To that, Comey replied that if he had been aware of the mistakes, he would not have approved the surveillance of Trump’s adviser.

    Why is this important?

    Comey’s testimony comes almost a month before the upcoming presidential election. For the past four years, the Trump administration has been dealing with accusations from Democrats that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. The president has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, calling them a witch hunt that was orchestrated to undermine his presidency.

    In 2017, Trump fired Comey after the FBI decided to investigate the Democrats' allegations. The firing prompted the Department of Justice to open an independent investigation into the issue. It was led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose report found no evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Kremlin, although it did not exonerate the president.

    The Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe recently sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee in which he said that in 2016, Russian intelligence sent information to US officials that Hillary Clinton had given the green light to a proposal "to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services”.

    Commenting on the letter, Comey said:

    "I don’t understand Mr Ratcliffe’s letter well enough to comment on it. It’s confusing … I really don’t know what he’s doing".
    Tags:
    Lindsey Graham, FBI, election interference, Russia probe, James Comey, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse