US Justice Department has shifted its review into the origins of the collusion between Russia and Trump administration to a criminal investigation, The New York Times reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to The New York Times report, the new status would allow the prosecutor, John H. Durham, "the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to impanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges."

It is unclear what potential crime Durham is investigating, as well as when the criminal investigation was prompted.

The Department declined to comment, the Times says.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW