Rudy Giuliani Urges Attorney General Bill Barr to Subpoena Joe Biden's Personal Records

Hunter Biden was a director on the board of Burisma - a Ukrainian-owned private energy company while his father was the Obama administration's point man on US-Ukrainian relations. Hunter was also a board member at private equity fund BHR Partners, which is backed by some of China's largest state banks and local governments.

Rudy Giuliani called on the federal government and US Attorney General Bill Barr to subpoena records concerning Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden's holdings to discover if any of the money used to pay for them came from his son Hunter's overseas businesses.

Giuliani told Fox Business: "We could subpoena the records of Joe's houses and see how many of the houses did Joe pay for, and we could subpoena the bank records and see if any money came in from Hunter."

The government and Attorney General Bill Barr are "nowhere" and no answers have come "because the media is crooked" and government officials are "too intimidated" to do anything, alleged the former New York City mayor.

Giuliani went on to say that "if you elect Biden, you're voting for censorship."

Giuliani spoke with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo about Hunter Biden's laptop. The New York Post reported on 22 that a laptop allegedly belonging to Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son contains messages about Hunter Biden's Ukrainian business deals as well as photos of the 50-year-old doing drugs. The laptop in question is currently believed to be in the possession of the FBI.

Giuliani told Fox Business that the laptop under investigation "demonstrates overwhelmingly" that Hunter Biden is a "danger to the children he lives with," and repeated an allegation he made last week that there are images of child pornography on the computer.

Bartiromo said she wants to know if Joe Biden is compromised by China, and Giuliani agreed that he is "to the extent they're stealing our country."

"They've stolen all our intellectual property and now they have stolen our free speech and they're putting a man in the White House who is a complete crook who has the degenerate family and to boot he isn't even here," said Giuliani. "He is not even here. This is like a movie."