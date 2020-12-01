Trump Coronavirus Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns, Report Claims

According to the report, Fox News has obtained Atlas' resignation letter, reportedly dated 1 December. In the letter, Atlas praised the measures taken and the work done by the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wishing "all the best" to the projected administration of Joe Biden.
"I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States," Atlas said, thanking him for "the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people".
Atlas wrote that he "worked hard with a singular focus" to "save lives and help Americans through this pandemic".
He added that he "always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence".
Atlas stated that the main focus of his advice was to minimize harm as a result of "both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and the poor."
“Indeed, I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent,” Atlas said.
