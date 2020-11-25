Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Day Address as US Clocks Record Number of COVID Deaths

Sputnik is live from Wilmington, Delaware, where Joe Biden is delivering a speech dedicated to Thanksgiving Day.
According to his team, the festive message is meant to cheer up Americans, emphasising the “shared sacrifices they are making this holiday season” – a reference to upcoming new pandemic-triggered restrictions.
Biden has made a pledge to prioritise reining in the epidemic as soon as power is transferred to him. Tuesday meanwhile saw a record death tally since the coronavirus flare-ups first hit the country - 2,010 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
