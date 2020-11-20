WHO Advises Against Use of Gilead's Remdesivir as Coronavirus Treatment

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication developed by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. The drug is approved in some countries for the treatment of COVID-19. In October, Remdesivir became the first coronavirus treatment approved in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised doctors against using Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients, saying that there is "no evidence" that the drug shortens recovery time.

The recommendations were published by the WHO Guideline Development Group, which provides advice based on the most recent data, in British medical trade journal The BMJ.

“After thoroughly reviewing this evidence, the WHO GDG expert panel, which includes experts from around the world including four patients who have had covid-19, concluded that remdesivir has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement,” the group wrote in a press release.

The WHO recommendations were based on results of four international drug trials involving over 7,000 patients infected with the coronavirus disease.

In response the Gilead made a statement, saying the drug was recognized by US National Institutes of Health and expert communities of the US, Japan, UK and Germany.

“We are disappointed the WHO guidelines appear to ignore this evidence at a time when cases are dramatically increasing around the world and doctors are relying on Veklury as the first and only approved antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19 in approximately 50 countries,” Gilead spokesman Chris Ridley said in a statement, cited by CNBC.

Under a brand name Veklury the drug is administered through vein, and is recommended to be only in hospital or health care setting comparable to the inpatient hospital care.

The FDA officially approved the use of Remdesivir in October, making it the first approved COVID-19 treatment in the US. Gilead referred to this approval as a "milestone" that indicates a "shared commitment" to speed the healing of those infected by the novel coronavirus.

Remdesivir has come into the public light earlier this year as it was reportedly reducing the recovery time of the patients with COVID-19. According to one of the doctors, who treated US president Trump, whe he has got infected with the disease, he had been administered with the drug to shorten the time of his recovery.

