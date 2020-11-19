Register
00:37 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    El Paso County detention inmates, also known as ?trustees? (low level inmates) and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 14, 2020

    US Records More Than 250,000 Fatalities Related to COVID-19 - Report

    © REUTERS / Ivan Aguirre
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081207549_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1ef7494d018697f3c99748afa645d7c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011191081207579-us-records-more-than-250000-fatalities-related-to-covid-19---report/

    US health officials are urging Americans to avoid throwing Thanksgiving “superspreader” events as the country continues to see spikes in COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases and, as of Wednesday, has recorded more than 250,000 deaths related to the contagious disease.

    The 250,000th COVID-19-related death in the US was logged on Wednesday, nearly a year after the world's first known case of the novel coronavirus, according to NBC News.

    At least 251,000 deaths have been linked to the contagious disease in the US, and more than 11,561,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country as of this article's publication, according to the outlet’s data.

    Novel coronavirus-related fatalities have quickly climbed in recent weeks. Last week’s average reached 1,167 fatalities per day, versus an early October average of 821 fatalities per day.

    An early forecasting model used by the White House in late March estimated between 100,000 to 240,000 American deaths would be linked to the contagious disease - even with the implementation of preventative measures.

    Graphic provided during March 31, 2020, White House briefing by the coronavirus task force notes that between 100,000 to 240,000 American lives could be claimed by COVID-19 even as US states implement preventative measures.
    Screenshot/White House
    Graphic provided during March 31, 2020, White House briefing by the coronavirus task force notes that between 100,000 to 240,000 American lives could be claimed by COVID-19 even as US states implement preventative measures.

    The figures suggested that some 2.2 million Americans would have died without adherence to mitigation measures, such as social distancing and stay-at-home orders imposed by state and local governments.

    While much progress has been made in the realms of developing COVID-19 vaccines and exploring therapeutics, US health officials have sounded the alarm against large gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday. As a result, states such as Ohio, Washington, California and New Mexico have imposed various stay-at-home orders, curfews and other mitigation measures.

    US President Donald Trump and his administration have pushed back against the idea of such government-enforced mandates throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Wednesday comments to “Fox & Friends.”

    "The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with COVID for many months," said McEnany, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in October. "But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you, and you get 30 days of jail time. That’s not the American way."

    At the same time, she said the decisions regarding Thanksgiving Day regulations will be made by “every state.”

    "We can make good decisions, we can wash our hands wear masks, socially distance, but we can also decide in our own personal domicile, our own home, whether we can have our family members present at any given time,” McEnany argued.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told attendees of a USA Today Editorial Board meeting on Wednesday that seemingly “innocent” dinner parties with “10, 12 people” could easily transform into outbreak clusters for the novel coronavirus.

    “You're going to start seeing these unanticipated infections related to innocent home gatherings, particularly as we head into the holiday season,” he said, noting that colder weather forces people indoors, which raises the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised against physically coming together and asserted in a November 10 news release that the “safest way to celebrate” is with those in your household.

    Related:

    Trump Mulling Near-Total Withdrawal of US Forces From Somalia Amid Global Pullback, Report Suggests
    Photo: Delaware Police Launch Probe After Couple Finds ‘TRUMP’ Scrawled on Lawn With Weed Killer
    Climate Change ‘Bigger Catastrophe’ Than COVID-19 Pandemic, Red Cross Warns
    ‘There’s an Enemies List’: Bolton Fears Trump May Fire More Officials - Video
    'Happy Outcome': Wreaths Across America Applauds Decision to Go Forward With Annual Event
    Tags:
    travel, Thanksgiving Travel, Thanksgiving, US economy, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), death, fatality, coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse