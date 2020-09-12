Register
22:00 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Portland Police officers disperse a crowd of protesters after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the 100th consecutive night of protests in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 5, 2020.

    Two in Three Oregon Voters Oppose BLM Protests in Portland as Unhelpful to Race Relations

    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080385317_0:165:3140:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_f8c8dd4b9e6231c4b77551fc555e26a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009121080442850-two-in-three-oregon-voters-oppose-blm-protests-in-portland-as-unhelpful-to-race-relations/

    More than half of voters surveyed in the poll said they thought the Portland protests had been mostly violent, and only a minority thought they helped black people. Opinion of both Democratic and Republican political leaders was poor.

    Two-thirds of voters in the US state of Oregon oppose nightly Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the state capital Portland.

    New polling by DHM Research found that only 31 per cent of citizens approved of the protests against police brutality, which the majority view as violent and unhelpful to black people or race relations.

    "Most voters do not believe that the protests are helpful," the DHM report said, adding that 56 per cent or Orgonians "believe that the protests in Portland have been mostly violent."

    Support for the demonstrations was slightly higher among Portland residents at 61 per cent, but the only demographic group to show majority support were voters aged 18-29 - those least likely to participate in elections, with youth turnout averaging around 30 per cent over the last four decades. Approval among black residents was 49 per cent, with 46 per cent opposed.

    More than half of respondents believed the more than three months of unrest had been harmful to race relations, with 38 per cent calling the effect "very harmful", while only 23 per cent saw it as helpful. Only 29 per cent thought the protest actually helped black Portlanders, although that figure was just over half among black and youth voters.

    Police stand guard outside the Portland Police Bureau building as protesters demonstrate against police violence and systemic inequality for the 99th consecutive night in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Portland Marks 100 Days of Mass Demonstrations as Protests Continue - Video

    While most believed the protests had been "mostly violent" compared to 36 per cent who thought them "mostly peaceful", approval of the Portland Police Department's softly-softly response was about evenly split. And just 29 per cent thought the police had bean too heavy-handed, compared to 42 per cent who said they had not used enough force.

    Opinion of the political handling of the unrest was negative across the board. Some 51 per cent "strongly disapprove" of Republican President Donald Trump, who sent heavily-armed federal law enforcement officers to protect government buildings in the city.

    But Democrat Portland mayor Ted Wheeler and had were almost as unpopular with voters, and they even garnered fewer positive approvals than Trump. 

    The latest wave of Black Lives Matter protests were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, who suffocated as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck after he was arrested for trying to pass a counterfeit banknote.

    The phenomenon has been politicised in run-up to the November 3 presidential election, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden accusing Trump of "fanning the flames of hate" and provoking the rioting, and Trump in turn calling Antifa groups who have joined the protests "terrorists" and warning voters they "won't be safe" if Biden wins.

    Related:

    Trump Vows to 'Go In and Take Care' of Portland if Mayor Wheeler 'Doesn't Get Control' of City
    Protesters in Portland Launch Fireworks Near Mayor’s House - Video
    Portland AntiFa Murder Suspect Killed By Police
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Oregon, George Floyd killing, Black Lives Matter, Portland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse