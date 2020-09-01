Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a briefing during his visit to the nearby areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas, U.S., August 29, 2020

    Trump Says ‘Revolution’ Will Occur in US If Biden Becomes President

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a puppet figure, who, if elected in November, will ignite a "revolution" in the United States, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, in a Fox News interview.

    "Biden won't calm things down," Trump said. "They will take over. They will have won. If Biden gets in, they will have won. He's a weak person. He's controlled like a puppet. So it's not going to be calm … They will have taken over your cities. It's a revolution. You understand that. It's a revolution and the people of this country will not stand for that."

    According to Trump, funding for the "revolution" is coming from "very stupid rich people that have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won't, they would be thrown to the wolves like never before."

    On Monday, Biden accused Trump of further dividing the protest-ridden nation rather than unifying it and his words and messages were sowing chaos rather than law and order.

    Biden's remarks came after Trump and numerous Republicans repeatedly criticized him and the Democrats for not denouncing the three-month-long campaign of violence by the Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements in Democrat-run states and cities. Republicans have said Democrats in those jurisdictions are trying to score political points in an election year by allowing the violent protests and riots and by refusing federal assistance that Trump has offered to quell the unrest.

    Protests against police brutality and racism started in numerous cities in the United States after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 May.

    Last month, a new wave of protests started in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African American man, in the back seven times . The incident, which occurred on 23 August, left Blake paralyzed. Protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.

    Joe Biden, United States, Donald Trump
