Register
15:08 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters confront with the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 20, 2020, in this still image from a video obtained from social media.

    Police Declare Riot In Portland After Black Lives Matter Protest Turns Violent

    © REUTERS / TWITTER/GRAVEMORGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/16/1080248156_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0f35421ce5fcf33c8cbd7649e9fc3854.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008221080248225-police-declare-riot-in-portland-after-black-lives-matter-protest-turns-violent/

    The Portland Police Department declared an “unlawful assembly” in the small hours of Saturday morning after three hours of attacks by protesters.

    Nine arrests were made after a crowd of up to 200 people marched on the city’s North Precinct Community Policing Center on Friday night, inflicting “heavy damage to police cars and injuries to officers” according to a police statement.

    "Many individuals wore protective gear including helmets, eye protection, gas masks, and body armour”, the police department said. “Some carried homemade wooden shields.”

    "Almost immediately the officers were targeted by thrown bottles, eggs, and green lasers toward their eyes” powerful enough to cause permanent damage to sight", the statement said.

    The police attempted to “de-escalate” the confrontation by retreating out of sight of the rioters.

    But despite loudhailer warnings, the crowd “pelted the police vehicles with softball-sized rocks, glass bottles, golf balls, ball bearings, metal railroad spikes... and plastic eggs filled with paint.” for the next three hours.

    A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
    © AP Photo / Nathan Howard
    US Police Declare Riot at Protest Near Multnomah County Building in Portland

    "There were also balloons filled with feces thrown on the cars and even a torn up street sign was used to vandalise the marked police cars" that officers had parked on the southwest side of the precinct to keep the crowd away from the building.

    A fire was lit in the middle of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and was fed with plastic recycling bins, newspaper boxes, various other debris and finally an entire dumpster.

    The statement noted that there had been attempts to burn down the police precinct at previous demonstrations.

    The statement said the rioters included some with "press" markings on their clothes, one of whom was witnessed deflating a tire of a police car.

    Just after 1am the police finally declared the protest an unlawful assembly in a warning to  rioters.

    Of those detained, the youngest was 18 and the oldest was 46.

    Presidnet Donald Trump was quick to tweet his condemnation of the unrest, urging the opposition Democrat-controlled city council to call in the National Guard and "STOP THE RIOTS".

    ​The violence followed an incident late on Thursday night when Black Lives Matter marched through residential streets chanting “wake up motherf***er wake up!” to disturb sleeping householders.

    Donald Trump Jr. seized on the event to make political capital, tweeting: “If democrats win you too can have this BS coming to your suburbs. It’s up to you.”
     

    Another user wryly pointed out that the protesters were only driving voters into the arms of the Republican party:
     

    ​A separate protest outside the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters late on Thursday into early Friday saw three arrests. Demonstrators chanted: “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, riot, Portland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse