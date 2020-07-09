‘Wooden Statue Of Wooden Statue Burned, Sad!’ Netizens Weigh in as Melania Trump Sculpture Torched

Last summer, a nearly 8-metre (26 ft.) tall wooden statue of President Donald Trump was constructed in Slovenia, east of the capital Ljubljana, in his wife Melania Trump’s homeland, only to be burnt to the ground by unknown arsonists in January this year.

Amid a recent drive accompanying Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests to remove sculptures of historically significant American figures professed to be linked to either slavery or racial issues in the US, a rather idiosyncratic wooden statue of US First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly set on fire near her hometown in Slovenia, reports Reuters.

The charred remains of the effigy, reportedly bearing but a crude likeness to the First Lady, were beyond saving and promptly removed.

The figure, carved out of a linden tree trunk using a chainsaw on the outskirts of Sevnica and unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica last June, had drawn mixed reactions from local residents.

​Some locals had complained that the statue, depicting FLOTUS wearing a blue coat similar to one she wore to her husband's inauguration, looked more like the Smurfs character Smurfette, with others branding it a "disgrace", and a “scarecrow”.

Berlin-based 39-year-old American conceptual artist Brad Downey, who commissioned local artisan Ales Zupevc to carve the statue, was cited by Reuters as saying it was targeted on 4 July, US Independence Day.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, says Reuters citing local police, with Downey cited as wanting to know who was behind the incident targeting his brainchild and what were their motives.

According to him, he had hoped the statue to the First Lady might inspire dialogue about the US political situation and feed into the debate on immigration.

There has been no official comment from the White House regarding the incident.

​Since Donald Trump took office in 2017, Sevnica had become a magnet for tourists and journalists on a quest to dig up insights into the US First Lady’s past.

Cashing in on the new attraction, locals had been producing an array of Melania Trump-branded merchandise, including slippers, cakes, and Trump-like burgers.

In January this year, a wooden statue mocking President Donald Trump, also constructed in Slovenia, east of the capital Ljubljana, the birthplace of his wife, Melania Trump, was burned to the ground by arsonists.

A photo of a wooden sculpture resembling Trump on fire, in Moravce, Slovenia, Jan. 9, 2020. The wooden nearly 26 feet statue mocking US President Donald Trump was constructed last year, has been destroyed by fire in the homeland of his wife Melania Trump.

​Nearly 8 metres (26 ft.) tall, the figure had portrayed Trump complete with trademark hair, blue suit, white shirt and long red tie, and his right arm raised high in a seeming resemblance to that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

A mechanism inside the statue, when triggered, had opened a mouth displaying shark-like teeth.