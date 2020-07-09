Register
05:34 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    First lady Melania Trump speaks during the Governors' Spouses' luncheon in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, 10 February 2020

    ‘Wooden Statue Of Wooden Statue Burned, Sad!’ Netizens Weigh in as Melania Trump Sculpture Torched

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/99/1079619960_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1ab6805c6771a96f27afec15c39b8b04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007091079835211-wooden-statue-of-wooden-statue-burned-sad-netizens-weigh-in-as-melania-trump-sculpture-torched/

    Last summer, a nearly 8-metre (26 ft.) tall wooden statue of President Donald Trump was constructed in Slovenia, east of the capital Ljubljana, in his wife Melania Trump’s homeland, only to be burnt to the ground by unknown arsonists in January this year.

    Amid a recent drive accompanying Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests to remove sculptures of historically significant American figures professed to be linked to either slavery or racial issues in the US, a rather idiosyncratic wooden statue of US First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly set on fire near her hometown in Slovenia, reports Reuters.

    The charred remains of the effigy, reportedly bearing but a crude likeness to the First Lady, were beyond saving and promptly removed.

    The figure, carved out of a linden tree trunk using a chainsaw on the outskirts of Sevnica and unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica last June, had drawn mixed reactions from local residents.

    ​Some locals had complained that the statue, depicting FLOTUS wearing a blue coat similar to one she wore to her husband's inauguration, looked more like the Smurfs character Smurfette, with others branding it a "disgrace", and a “scarecrow”.

    Berlin-based 39-year-old American conceptual artist Brad Downey, who commissioned local artisan Ales Zupevc to carve the statue, was cited by Reuters as saying it was targeted on 4 July, US Independence Day.

    An investigation has been launched into the incident, says Reuters citing local police, with Downey cited as wanting to know who was behind the incident targeting his brainchild and what were their motives.

    According to him, he had hoped the statue to the First Lady might inspire dialogue about the US political situation and feed into the debate on immigration.

    There has been no official comment from the White House regarding the incident.

    Netizens swooped in on the news, with many commenting on how "life-like" they thought the sculpture had looked.

    ​Some weighed in on the possible motives behind the torching of the statue.

    ​Some wondered if perhaps the First Lady herself might have had a hand in destroying the effigy.

    ​Since Donald Trump took office in 2017, Sevnica had become a magnet for tourists and journalists on a quest to dig up insights into the US First Lady’s past.

    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance during the Freedom Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / JIM WATSON
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance during the Freedom Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017

    Cashing in on the new attraction, locals had been producing an array of Melania Trump-branded merchandise, including slippers, cakes, and Trump-like burgers.

    In January this year, a wooden statue mocking President Donald Trump, also constructed in Slovenia, east of the capital Ljubljana, the birthplace of his wife, Melania Trump, was burned to the ground by arsonists.

    ​Nearly 8 metres (26 ft.) tall, the figure had portrayed Trump complete with trademark hair, blue suit, white shirt and long red tie, and his right arm raised high in a seeming resemblance to that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

    A mechanism inside the statue, when triggered, had opened a mouth displaying shark-like teeth.

    Related:

    Melania Trump Uses Her Fashion Skills to Help US President Appear in Best Light, Reports Say
    Melania Trump Bashed as 'Birther' Online Over Juneteenth Tweet
    Author of Melania Trump's Unofficial Biography Lays Bare US First Lady's 'Secrets'
    'Giants of Our Past': Which Historical US 'Heroes' Will Make It to Trump's Newly Announced Monument?
    Melania Trump's Former Aide Reportedly Poised to Drop Bombshell Tell-All Memoir
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, Independence Day, Independence Day, Independence Day, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse