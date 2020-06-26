Trump Signs Executive Order to Protect US Monuments Amid Ongoing Push to Topple Statues

The US president argued on Friday that the recent "criminal violence" against statues and monuments should be met with long prison terms.
I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020
Hours prior to his EO announcement, Trump argued that 10-year prison sentences would be appropriate for the alleged vandals of the US President Andrew Jackson statue at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC.
If the US president's tweet becomes reality, those convicted could face more time behind bars than someone found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum federal penalty of eight years in prison.
MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences! @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/mrLyxbWNvq— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020
