Author of Melania Trump's Unofficial Biography Lays Bare US First Lady's 'Secrets'

It seems that the wife of the current US President Donald Trump, Melania, has a fair share of secrets related to her past, according to a phone interview Mary Jordan, author of a recently released book about the FLOTUS, gave Haaretz's Yossi Melman.
As Jordan explained, she wrote the book in question, "The Art of Her Deal", in order to discover who Melania really is.
"The real Melania Trump is much more interesting than the image people have. People claimed she didn’t want to be a first lady," she said. "But I found her to be more politically ambitious than people thought."
Jordan's book further claims that Melania never actually completed her degree in architectural studies and, instead of five languages, only speaks Slovenian and "heavily accented English".
"None of the people I spoke to, except for her family, knew anything about her past before she met Donald. She simply made it disappear," Jordan said.
She also pointed at alleged similarities between Melania and her husband, musing about how "he refuses to reveal his tax returns and she compartmentalized her past and never talked about it".
"She’s a kind of lone wolf who acts quietly and maintains secrecy, and that was useful for him. She is very smart and savvy. She flatters him, but she also tells him the truth when something is not working", mused Jordan.
And while Donald and Melania apparently do not spend as much time together as other couples, they aren't particularly bothered by it due to being "happy to be separated", the author remarked.
