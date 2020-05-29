Videos: Protesters Demanding ‘Justice for Floyd’ Shut Down Washington, DC, Street

On Monday evening, Floyd, a 45-year-old black man, was stopped and arrested by several Minneapolis Police Department officers on suspicion of having tried to pay for groceries with a counterfeit bill. When he was tackled to the ground, one white officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, after which he died.
Protesters in Washington, DC, blocked the intersection of U St. and 14th St. Northwest on Friday evening, two major thoroughfares that meet in front of the Municipal Center, chanting “racist police have got to go” and “I can’t breathe,” echoing Floyd’s final words heard in the graphic video of his death that sparked the protests. They later marched down 14th Street to the White House.
“Hey hey, ho ho, racist police have got to go” — crowd gathered at intersection of 14 and U NW in DC. #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/AGMaDJh2WT— Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) May 29, 2020
‼️HAPPENING NOW in DC: 📢 "No justice, no peace! No racist police!"#BlackLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorge #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor #JusticeforAhmaudArbery #SayHisName #SayHerName #JailKillerCops #BlackLiberation #ICantBreathe #PoliceBrutality #RacistCops pic.twitter.com/QTyWq7i9WK— PSL DC (@PSLdc) May 29, 2020
protesters making their way down 14th chanting #BlackLivesMatter + #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/ZgG7l5vjZl— Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) May 29, 2020
Thomas Circle NW DC. #GeorgeFloyd protest. Can’t see the end of the crowd. Considering we’ve be in lockdown until today... it’s crazy seeing this many people. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/eXMBWxqjsp— John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020
The roughly 200 protesters, many of whom wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts and carried signs demanding justice for Floyd, also observed a moment of silence in honor of Floyd and several other black persons slain recently, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
DC protestors observe a moment of silence at 14th and U NW. pic.twitter.com/PHGUAJpq0q— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 29, 2020
Demonstrators maintained social distancing in line with DC advisories about public gatherings and according to communications by organizers prior to the protest. However, the heavy police presence described the situation as “fluid,” leaving it unclear if they would act to shut it down or not.
"Growing protest at U street for George Floyd" https://t.co/tlm6pcPuuP pic.twitter.com/dcs5V5r1gy— PoPville (@PoPville) May 29, 2020
‼️HAPPENING NOW in DC: "Am I not human?"#BlackLivesMatters #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorge #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor #JusticeforAhmaudArbery #SayHisName #SayHerName #JailKillerCops #BlackLiberation #ICantBreathe #PoliceBrutality #RacistCops #NoJusticeNoPeace #PoliceState pic.twitter.com/obt1DNWdtI— PSL DC (@PSLdc) May 29, 2020
Chauvin was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder, although the coroner’s report also released on Friday noted “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation” in Floyd’s death.
BREAKING: Charging doc against Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck says autopsy revealed: “No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”...combination of force & health problems contributed to death. (CNN) pic.twitter.com/dkKuD0Eqqy— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 29, 2020
Chauvin’s arrest followed several days of protests in Minneapolis that snowballed into riots as protesters smashed, then torched the police station where Chauvin was based and proceeded to loot several stores. Other buildings have also been burned, and Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz dispatched at least 500 Minnesota National Guardsmen to the city to restore order.
On Hiawatha Av and East lake about 40 or so National Guard heavily armed. #MinneapolisUprising pic.twitter.com/RIo8NjcE55— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) May 29, 2020
The location of the DC protest has been a common site for political demonstrations, ranging from the “don’t mute DC” protests that asserted the right of locals to play in public the city’s distinctive Go Go music to the more violent protests following the assassination of black civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, when the intersection of 14th and U was ground zero for the riots that burned much of the city.
