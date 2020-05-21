Georgia Officials Arrest Man Who Filmed Fatal Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the now-viral video depicting the final moments of Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Thursday.

Bryan, aged 50, will be booked in Georgia's Glynn County Jail on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the GBI's May 21 update regarding the Arbery murder probe.

Bryan's arrest comes nearly two weeks after agents arrested and charged father-son duo Gregory and Travis McMichael with the murder and aggravated assault of the 25-year-old.

The footage recorded at the murder scene by Bryan has been described as a "modern day lynching" by Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt.

“His response to this very loud, violent shotgun shots repeatedly, and someone being murdered in front of him, was silence," Merritt argued during the family's appearance on The Tamron Hall Show earlier this week.

"He just kept recording. You didn’t hear him gasp. He didn’t cut off the camera. He didn’t intervene. He didn’t honk his horn. And we believe that is because he knew what was about to happen, and he played a role in it.”

Following Bryan's arrest on Thursday, Merritt noted that the action and subsequent charges brought against the 50-year-old were "appropriate" due to his role in the young man's murder.

"I am still anxious because I don't believe any of these systems work without public pressure," the attorney confessed.

Though Arbery was murdered in February, charges were not brought against the McMichaels until after Bryan's footage was leaked and went viral on social media.

One area resident told Fox News that local authorities were notorious for their "good ol' boys mentality." The woman, whose name was not provided due to the subject matter, argued that those of the Glynn County Police Department "look out for themselves and everyone around here knows it."

Gregory McMichael is a retired member of the Brunswick Police force and former investigator in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office.

GBI agents executed a search warrant on the McMichael's home earlier this week as part of their investigation, carried out in partnership with District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. No further details were provided on the action.

It remains to be seen whether Lindsay McMichael - the sister of Travis and daughter Gregory McMichael - will face legal repercussions for sharing a raw, unedited photo of Arbery's dead body on Snapchat. The 30-year-old claimed to UK tabloid The Sun that her true crime fandom was to blame for the posting.