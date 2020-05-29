Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet on Minneapolis for ‘Glorifying Violence’

The social media network Twitter has slapped a “public interest notice” on a tweet from President Donald Trump, saying it violated its rules concerning the glorification of violence.
“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the company said.
The social network also said that one of Donald Trump's tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about "glorifying violence."
"...These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump's tweet read.
While speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Trump stated that he would shut down Twitter if it were legal. The president added that the new executive order was to limit the “unchecked power” that social media platforms have had to restrict or censor views.
Earleir, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey justified the platform’s decision to fact-check Trump’s comments on Tuesday, saying that the president may have made people believe that they do not need to register in order to vote.
