Register
01:45 GMT +324 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington, Friday, June 5, 2015

    Iranians Barred From Entering US Under Trade, Investment Visas - DHS

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    172
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102390/03/1023900343.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001241078119321-iranians-barred-from-entering-us-under-trade-investment-visas---dhs-/

    Iranians will no longer be allowed to enter the US under trade and investment visas following the termination the 1955 Treaty of Amity, according to a Thursday announcement from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

    As US-Iranian tensions rise in the wake of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s death and a series of Washington sanctions targeting Tehran, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of the DHS revealed that Iranians will no longer be eligible for E-1 and E-2 nonimmigrant visas, and those already in the US under such authorizations must leave upon their expiry dates.

    “E-1 and E-2 nonimmigrant visa classifications allow an alien of a treaty country to be admitted to the United States for the purposes of engaging in international trade or investing a substantial amount of capital into a US business,” the USCIS explained in its January 23 news alert.

    The DHS document referenced in the alert attributes the move to the termination of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations and Consular Rights between Iran and the US on October 3, 2018.

    The UN’s International Court of Justice ruled in October 2018 that Washington had violated the Treaty of Amity when it reimposed sanctions on Tehran in May 2018, shortly after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal.

    Shortly after Iran’s victory in court, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US would be terminating the 1955 agreement and proceeded to accuse Iran of consistently violating the treaty over the past several decades.

    While the visa decision has been in the making since October 2018, it comes alongside US President Donald Trump’s proclamation this week that the US would be expanding its travel ban.

    "Our country has to be safe, so we have a very strong travel ban and we'll be adding a few countries to it,” he said Wednesday during a press conference while in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is planning to add a total of seven countries to the travel ban list, including Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The outlet noted that not all countries listed will be subject to the same restrictions, as some bans will only apply to certain visas.

    Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen are the current subjects of Trump’s travel ban.

    Related:

    US Man Kills Pro-Trump Boss After Political Argument Along Florida Highway
    Thunberg Trauma
    ‘Compelled to Seek a New Path’: Pyongyang to End Nuclear Moratorium Amid US Intransigence
    Poland’s Deal to Buy 32 F-35s From US Expected to be Finished Next Week
    ‘Islamodiversion’: Muslim Travel Ban Distracts Americans From Other Trump Policies
    Tags:
    US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Homeland Security, visas, Visas, Middle East, Mike Pompeo, Tehran, Iran, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse