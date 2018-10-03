UN Court Rules US Must Suspend Sanctions Linked to Humanitarian Aid to Iran

The International Court of Justice has demanded the US suspend sanctions on Iran related to humanitarian aid and spare parts supplies for civil aviation.
Washington must "remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from" the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation, the court said in a preliminary ruling in the case.
"Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve," the ICJ said.
"The decision proved once again that the Islamic Republic is right and the US sanctions against people and citizens of our country are illegal and cruel," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
In the complaint, Iran stated that the United States had violated the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights signed in 1955 by the two states.
The US declared the reinstatement of the sanctions after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iranian nuclear deal in May, blaming Tehran for not complying with the deal.
In August, the first round of US sanctions against Iran was reinstated. US President Donald Trump said during a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the next round of restrictions will be re-imposed on Iran on November 5, after which Washington will introduce more sanctions against Tehran.
