12:57 GMT +303 October 2018
    The delegations of the U.S., front left, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, front right, rise as judges, rear, enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, to rule on an Iranian request to order Washington to suspend sanctions against Tehran

    UN Court Rules US Must Suspend Sanctions Linked to Humanitarian Aid to Iran

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Middle East
    5140

    Judges from the International Court of Justice, the highest tribunal at the United Nations, have handed a victory to Tehran, who has claimed that US sanctions imposed in May violate the terms their 1955 Treaty of Amity.

    The International Court of Justice has demanded the US suspend sanctions on Iran related to humanitarian aid and spare parts supplies for civil aviation.

    Washington must "remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from" the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation, the court said in a preliminary ruling in the case.

    "Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve," the ICJ said.

    Unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors and Iranian technicians are on hand to cut the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium enrichment at Natanz facility, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 20, 2014
    © AP Photo / IRNA, Kazem Ghane
    IAEA Says Inspected All Locations in Iran Required by Additional Protocol
    Iran has welcomed the UN court's ruling, emphasizing that it proves the US sanctions against Iranians are "cruel and illegal," Tasnim news reported.

    "The decision proved once again that the Islamic Republic is right and the US sanctions against people and citizens of our country are illegal and cruel," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    In the complaint, Iran stated that the United States had violated the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights signed in 1955 by the two states.

    The US declared the reinstatement of the sanctions after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iranian nuclear deal in May, blaming Tehran for not complying with the deal.

    READ MORE: International Court of Justice to Rule on Iran's Complaint Against US Sanctions

    In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews via AP
    Here's What Western Countries Can Learn From Iran's Response to Terrorism
    Washington's sanctions have impacted not only Iran but countries that have trade relations with Tehran as well. And although the European Union has not accepted the reinstatement of the sanctions, European countries have become cautious of dealing with Iran.

    In August, the first round of US sanctions against Iran was reinstated. US President Donald Trump said during a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the next round of restrictions will be re-imposed on Iran on November 5, after which Washington will introduce more sanctions against Tehran.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
