US Terminates 1955 Treaty of Amity and Economic Affairs With Iran - Pompeo

Explaining the move, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo once again slammed the Islamic Republic, calling it a threat to the American mission in Iraq.

"I'm announcing that the United States is terminating the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran," Pompeo announced, noting that the Islamic Republic abused the agreement for years.

According to the official, the closure of the US consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra was caused by the threats from Iran and Iran-backed militants.

"Iran is the origin of the current threat to Americans in Iraq," Pompeo told reporters. "Our intelligence in this regard is solid. We can see the hand of the ayatollah and his henchmen supporting these attacks on the United States."

READ MORE: UN Court Rules US Must Suspend Sanctions Linked to Humanitarian Aid to Iran

He also stated that the United States would provide humanitarian help to Iran, stressing, however, that Tehran wasting the money instead of helping Iranian people.

"We are working closely with the Department of Treasury to ensure that certain humanitarian transactions involving Iran can and will continue," Pompeo told journalists.

.@SecPompeo: The United States will continue to stand with the people of #Iraq as they chart a future based on Iraqi interests, not those dictated by #Iran. pic.twitter.com/fPpeFazrzs — Department of State (@StateDept) 3 октября 2018 г.

Russian Missile Defense in Syria

Addressing the Syrian crisis, Pompeo said that the United States would not reveal its plans on the issue.

"I am certainly not gonna comment on our intention on how we will address that, but my comments before were true… Having the Russians deliver the S-300 in Syria presents a greater risk to all those in the affected areas and to the stability in the Middle East. We consider this to be a very serious escalation," he explained.

Earlier in October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia had finished the delivery of 49 units of S-300s to Syria, adding that the personnel would be ready to operate the missile defense soon.

The decision to boost the security of the Russian troops in Syria was made following the downing of Russia's Il-20 military aircraft. Moscow has blamed the downing on the Israeli Air Force, stressing that an Israeli fighter jet had used the Il-20 as a shield against Syrian air defenses, causing the deaths of 15 Russian servicemen.