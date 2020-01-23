New US Sanctions Target Iran's Petrochemical, Petroleum Industries - Treasury

OFAC "took action against four international petrochemical and petroleum companies that have collectively transferred the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of exports from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), an entity instrumental in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industries, which helps to finance Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxies," the Treasury said in a statement.
At the same time the State Department imposed sanctions on other companies and senior executives involved in the recent transport of petrochemical products from Iran, the Treasury said. OFAC's website indicated that a total of two individuals and six companies were targeted in the latest Iran-related designations.
