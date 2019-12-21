'They've Awoken the Beast': Twitter Split as Ivanka Claims Trump is ‘Energised' by Impeachment Fight

When the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on 18 December, the President was in Battle Creek, Michigan, for a "Merry Christmas Rally" hosted by the Trump re-election campaign.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump insisted on Thursday that her father was "energised" by the impending Senate impeachment trial.

According to a transcript of a portion of Margaret Brennan's interview with Ivanka Trump taped Thursday at the CBS Washington Bureau, the White House adviser said:

"He's energised, as are 63 million plus voters who elected him to office."

She spoke with the host, Margaret Brennan, in an interview scheduled to air later this month on "Face the Nation". Ivanka Trump continued:

"This is historic, as you note… And in many ways, including the fact that it is the first purely partisan impeachment.”

At the time the US House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on Wednesday evening, the President was at a campaign rally in Michigan.

Emphasising that her Father wasn’t fazed by the “historic” vote, the first daughter relayed:

"He said it didn't even feel like he was being impeached… I think he sees it for what it is, which is really just raw, partisan politics."

Asked if the Senate, in her opinion, should call witnesses for the impeachment trial, Ivanka Trump responded that she would "leave that to the lawyers".

Netizens were split in their response to the statements made by the first daughter, with some pointing out that the “stain of impeached” was not something easily removed.

​Other comments on social media signalled agreement with Ivanka Trump.

​Impeachment Vote

The interview came after the US House of Representatives on 18 December approved two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump in a largely partisan vote, making him the third US president to be impeached, and setting up a trial in the Senate.

The Senate, where Trump’s Republican Party commands a majority, is expected to begin its impeachment trial in the coming weeks. It would need to find Donald Trump guilty with a two-thirds majority in order to remove him from office.

The news marked the culmination of months of impeachment inquiry that involved private and public hearings of dozens of testimonies and examinations of thousands of documents since late September, when the probe targeting Donald Trump was initiated by US House Democrats.

The process was sparked by a whistleblower complaint claiming that the American President may have abused his power by allegedly using US military aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 25 July phone call to investigate the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a local energy company, Burisma.

Donald Trump denied any wrongdoing, released a transcript of the call and brandied the impeachment inquiry as “witch hunt garbage”.

A new CNN poll released this week shows Americans are divided on impeachment.

45 per cent of those polled support impeaching Trump and removing him from office, down from 50 per cent in November.

47 per cent said they oppose impeachment and removal, up from 43 per cent in November.