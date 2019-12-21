Twitter Erupts as Trump Proposes Impeaching Pelosi Over 'Quid Pro Quo With the Senate'

Trump, the third president in US history to be impeached, again scathingly responded to Pelosi by alleging that she was engaging in backstage maneuvers to stall the GOP and Trump's much-anticipated trial in the upper chamber of Capitol Hill.
Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 December 2019
Trump's verbal challenge to the Democrat's successful effort to impeach him has sparked turbulent comments on social media. Netizens have ridiculed the impeachment fuss.
#IMPOTUS pic.twitter.com/NAqGL6QNsc— Christine Spadafora (@christinespad) December 20, 2019
Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president, joined his father's verbal attack on Pelosi.
Following Trump's impeachment by the House, the Senate is required - with no specific timetable - by Constitutional law to bring the president to trial. As the House has not yet delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate, it reportedly remains unclear when Trump's trial will begin.
Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry against Trump in September, after a whistleblower complained that the president pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations of corrupt business practices by the Bidens in Ukraine.
