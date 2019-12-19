Trump Reacts to Impeachment

The US House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on a charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, according to the voting results.

US President Donald Trump, reacting to the House of Representative impreachment vote's outcomes, noted, while speaking in front of the crowd gathered at his campaign rally in Michigan, that "every single Republican voted for us".

"So we had 198, 229, 198. We didn't lose one Republican vote". "The Republican party has never been so affronted but they have never been so united as they are right now", Trump said.

He has also noted that three democrats voted in his favour.

"The Democrats always stick together. Think of it: 3 Democrats went over to our side". "That's unheard of", he said.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. Members of the Democratic Party - which has the majority of seats in the lower chamber of the parliament - supported the impeachment on late Wednesday, while the Republican Party opposed the initiative.

The House voted 230 to 197 on the abuse of power impeachment article and 229 to 189 on a charge of obstruction of Congress.