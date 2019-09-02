Register
14:01 GMT +302 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump pauses as she speaks to media as she visits the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

    Melania Trump Treated Terribly by Media in Contrast to Michelle Obama, Journo Says

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    Polina Strelnikova
    0 01

    The current US first lady once described herself as one of the “most bullied people in the world”. However, a new book entitled “Melania & Michelle: First Ladies in a New Era” has prompted a New York Post columnist to conclude that the media attacks Mrs Trump has had to deal with are “more vicious, personal and unrelenting” than what her predecessor faced.

    New York Post columnist Miranda Devine has lashed out at a new book called “Melania & Michelle: First Ladies in a New Era” by Tammy R. Vigil comparing the former first lady and her successor, saying it praises one and “thinly veils criticism” of the other.

    “Pitting two women against each other just never gets old, does it?” the journalist notes.

    Even though its afterword states that “pitting the two women against one another is a troublesome (though common) practice”, Devine notes that the book itself claims that professional life prepared Melania Trump “to serve more as a visual adornment”. As she emphasises, the Boston academic, who wrote the book, explained FLOTUS’s “difficulties” with the fact that she “followed a popular and competent first lady”.

    Contemplating the criticism against Melania Trump, the columnist concludes that attacks on her “are more vicious, personal and unrelenting than any first lady has endured” and notes that she is right to describe herself as one of the “most bullied people in the world” even though this statement earlier prompted a backlash against her.

    “Clearly, since the president has proven impervious to abuse, his enemies want to get at him through his wife”, Devine noted, noting that one cannot say that Melania Trump has “behaved with anything but dignity in her role, despite ugly provocations, which include attacks on her young son, Barron”.

    The journalist also insists that the comparisons with Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama are in Melania Trump’s favour, saying that she “has not committed the same errors of arrogant overreach” and stuck to her humble role perfectly. Devine also debated the notion that Melania might be an “airhead former model”, pointing out that she speaks six languages, had “street smarts” to escape her “impoverished Eastern-bloc country” and re-invent herself in the US. Besides this, her handling of summits and meeting with other world leaders and their wives also speaks in Melania’s favour, as Devine points out.

    “She is a woman whose poise and dignity speaks volumes. When people say, ‘Poor Melania’, she says, ‘Don’t feel sorry for me. I can handle everything’”, Devine concludes her speech.

    Melania Trump tends to stay away from her husband's war of words with mainstream media and his rivals in the Democratic Party, but regardless, she does sustain some collateral damage from time to time.

    Over less than 3 years as the US first lady, Melania Trump has been mocked or criticised on numerous occasions for various reasons starting from her clothing choice to her anti-bullying campaign, Be Best. Last year, US media ripped into her outfit choices and in an even more scathing attack on FLOTUS, CNN contributor Kate Brower wrote that Melania "doesn't understand what it means to be first lady".

    In October, FLOTUS donned a white pith helmet while sitting in a safari vehicle during her trip to Africa and was ridiculed for her perceived reflection of European explorers and conquerors. In the summer of 2018, media and social networks exploded in outrage after she wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back reading: "I really don't care, do u?" as she departed to visit a migrant child centre in Texas.

    Eventually, the infamous jacket featured in a music video by Atlanta-born rapper T.I. which had a Melania look-alike stripping in the White House and prompted criticism from the first lady’s representative.

    Related:

    Donald’s Puckering and Melania’s ‘G7 Spot’: Trumps’ Kiss-capade at G7 Photo-Op Sets Twitter Afire
    Spilled Too Much? Twitter Suspicious of Melania Trump’s ‘Death Stare’ as POTUS Gives Away Her Love of French Wine
    'Here Girl': Viral Video of Trump Allegedly Calling Melania 'Like a Dog' Stirs Up Online Audience
    Tags:
    social media reactions, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse