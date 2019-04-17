Melania Trump Disses 'SMALL-MINDED' Vogue's Chief Editor, Riles Up Social Media

A spokeswoman for the first lady insisted that what Melania does is "much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover", and bashed the alleged bias of the fashion magazine industry.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has once again drawn the attention of social media users when she slammed Anne Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, after the latter apparently suggested that the FLOTUS would never grace the cover of the magazine again, according to Independent.

As Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, being on "the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady".

"Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover," she added. "This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is."

Earlier, Wintour appeared in an interview with CNN where she suggested that her magazine is not exactly impartial when it comes to politics, arguing that she thinks that "those of us that work at Conde Nast believe that you have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view".

She also described New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former US first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all of whom appeared on the cover of the magazine, as "women that we feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective".

And while Wintour did not mention Melania explicitly during the interview, she did talk about the need to take the "right political stance", as the Independent puts it, with the media outlet pointing out that the current FLOTUS hasn’t yet been asked to appear on Vogue’s cover since her husband won the 2016 presidential election.

Reacting to this development, a number of netizens stepped forward to praise Melanis and to criticise Vogue and its editor-in-chief.

True grace and good manners from Melania Trump FLOTUS replying to the biased Vogue magazine. I haven’t picked it up in years. Boring!#oursmartfirstlady — Jette (@StocktonJlshome) 17 апреля 2019 г.

Wintour is nothing but a name. Nothing famous like First Lady of the USA 🇺🇸! Go Melania and God Bless our First Family! — SUSAN DUTCHER (@SCRUB58) 17 апреля 2019 г.

@FLOTUS response to @voguemagazine Anna Wintour only makes our love and respect for @FLOTUS stronger. That hag mag is no longer en vogue! — Trumpette 🇺🇸 The Trump Party (@msfauxreporter) 17 апреля 2019 г.

Vogue is trash. First Lady trump is class act. She champions children and our military families. I praise her — Nancy mcleod (@nancymc303139) 17 апреля 2019 г.

​Some, however, directed their criticism at the FLOTUS and her husband.

You mean like a wife who’s husband sleeps with porn stars, publicly calls on sexual assaulting women but won’t leave the man because the money and power are all too good to walk away from. Now that would be a small minded insecure women‼️ — PHD, twter University (@Philli_Eagles) 16 апреля 2019 г.