21:51 GMT +317 April 2019
    First Lady Melania Trump

    Melania Trump Disses 'SMALL-MINDED' Vogue's Chief Editor, Riles Up Social Media

    CC BY 3.0 / The White House / First Lady Melania Trump
    A spokeswoman for the first lady insisted that what Melania does is "much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover", and bashed the alleged bias of the fashion magazine industry.

    First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has once again drawn the attention of social media users when she slammed Anne Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, after the latter apparently suggested that the FLOTUS would never grace the cover of the magazine again, according to Independent.

    First lady Melania Trump speaks before participating in a town hall on the opioid epidemic with moderator Eric Bolling in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during a two-day, three-state swing to promote her Be Best campaign
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    'Are You a Monster Too?' Melania Trump Slammed Over Photo Op With Guaido's Wife
    As Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, being on "the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady".

    "Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover," she added. "This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is."

    Earlier, Wintour appeared in an interview with CNN where she suggested that her magazine is not exactly impartial when it comes to politics, arguing that she thinks that "those of us that work at Conde Nast believe that you have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view".

    She also described New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former US first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all of whom appeared on the cover of the magazine, as "women that we feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective".

    And while Wintour did not mention Melania explicitly during the interview, she did talk about the need to take the "right political stance", as the Independent puts it, with the media outlet pointing out that the current FLOTUS hasn’t yet been asked to appear on Vogue’s cover since her husband won the 2016 presidential election.

    Reacting to this development, a number of netizens stepped forward to praise Melanis and to criticise Vogue and its editor-in-chief.

    ​Some, however, directed their criticism at the FLOTUS and her husband.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
