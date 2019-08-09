‘Who's a Good Girl?’ Netizens Claim Donald Trump Called Melania as if She Was Dog

The US president was caught on video tapping his thigh in a gesture reminiscent of calling for a dog. Seconds later the first lady rushed over to him, making some commenters conclude that it was his wife Melania that he called like this.

US President Donald Trump’s gesture, caught on camera during his visit to El Paso, Texas following a mass shooting has prompted some commenters to suggest that he called over his wife Melania as if she was a dog, patting his leg to hurry her up. The video of the potentially embarrassing moment was posted on Twitter. One user, who was puzzled by this move, asked fellow netizens to share their opinions.

Did Trump just call over Melania as if she’s a dog? pic.twitter.com/wYTwSOXK1w — Matt Dinan (@MattDinan) August 7, 2019

​Many echoed this take on the situation, suggesting the president used a dog gesture. Besides this, canine-related jokes followed as many rushed to trash Donald Trump and his wife.

Saw him pat his thigh like you do for a dog or a kid to hurry them up, guess it was for Melania, but I really don't care do U ?!?!...😝😝😝 — Lollie Nuñez (@Loll_the_Doll) August 8, 2019

“She didn't even get a treat”, one such commenter posted.

Heel girl, who's a good girl? — bweb58 Egads & Tarnation (@bweb581) August 7, 2019

​Some took aim at Melania Trump, suggesting she should not have responded.

“Not sure what’s worse: that he did that or that she responded”, one posted.

Just saw a clip of 45 standing on tarmac in one of the cities he has inflicted himself on. He slapped his leg like he was calling a dog. Melania came and stood beside him. She is not his dog. He thinks all women are. — Barbara Warman (@WriteOffTheEdge) August 8, 2019

​On Wednesday, Trump visited the Texas city of El Paso in light of a mass shooting over the weekend. He and Melania dropped by a local hospital to meet victims of the shooting. Upon arrival, they were greeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. At the same time, a large group of El Pasoans gathered at a nearby parking lot prior to his arrival to protest his visit. Protesters held signs claiming Trump has blood on his hands after the shooting and condemned his "hate speech”.

The tragedy played out on Saturday morning when 22 people were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius.