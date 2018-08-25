Register
    President Donald Trump colors pictures with a group of children at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio

    “Et tu, Brute”?: An Increasingly Isolated Trump Sees Close Advisors Turn Traitor

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    As the president’s men turn against him one by one, US President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly isolated according to reports, watching jealously-guarded personal information about his business tactics leaked into the public eye.

    CIA Director nominee John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    'Real Disaster': Ex-CIA Chief Fears Division in US May 'Spill Over into Streets'
    In what has been a damaging week for US President Donald Trump, no less than four longtime trusted advisors with intimate knowledge of POTUS's business dealings, campaign machinations and other secrets have turned traitor against their supposed friend and boss, freely cooperating with prosecutors in a wide-ranging series of ongoing high-profile court cases.

    First is Michael Cohen, the president's former personal attorney, who implicated POTUS with free-flowing testimony concerning hush money payments to at least two women who allege extramarital affairs against Trump.

    Not to be outdone, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — on the same day — was found guilty of 28 white-collar crimes, including bank and IRS fraud, all while in the employ of the current and 45th president of the United States.

    If that were not enough, David Pecker, longtime Trump friend and CEO of American Media, Inc. — the parent company that publishes the notorious supermarket tabloid National Enquirer — requested and has been granted immunity from prosecution so that he could provide additional information into the president's finances and extra-marital doings.

    But wait, there is — remarkably — more. Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg, a longtime employee of the president's father and "the one guy who knows everything," according to the New Yorker, is also cooperating with the ongoing trial against Trump loyalist Cohen.

    A former reality television show producer that has long prized loyalty over professional competency, US President Donald Trump has reportedly reacted to the defections with fury.

    "This is a bridge too far," declared former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg — himself a recipient of a Trump investigation grand jury subpoena — adding, "They are trying to undo this president," cited by the Times of Israel.

    The new developments over the past week have brought investigations into malfeasance by Trump aides and advisors to the president's doorstep, particularly with the defection of Weisselberg, the 71-year-old Trump Organization CFO, who — more than anyone — is intimately familiar with the business dealings of the 45th president and his family.

    US Senator John McCain. (File)
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Trump Under Fire for Failing to Mention McCain Who Discontinued Cancer Treatment

    With a ‘God-tier' status of overseeing Trump corporate ledgers covering New York real estate and international deals leading up to the 2016 presidential bid, Weisselberg has been with the Trump family since the 1970s, starting as an accountant and gradually working his way up the food chain to the top spot in the empire.

    Weisselberg's testimony is predicted to open the Pandora's Box of public scrutiny into Trump's tax returns, something the president has long refused to permit. Trump loyalists are alarmed by the news, urging the president to avoid impetuous, emotionally-driven reactions.

    "The only thing I would say to the president is do not do anything rash," former Trump loyalist Nunes stated, cited by Dailymail.co.uk.

